Aedifica NV/SA: Interim financial report – Q1 2026

Please find below Aedifica’s interim financial report for the 1st quarter of the 2026 financial year.
Creating Europe’s leading healthcare REIT
- Aedifica acquired control over Cofinimmo on 10 March 2026, with 80% of the shares tendered during the exchange offer
- A new Board of Directors has been appointed
- The newly composed Executive Committee has been appointed and will be effective as of the legal merger
- Extraordinary general meetings of Aedifica and Cofinimmo are convened in June to approve the merger by absorption of Cofinimmo by Aedifica, with effect from 1 July 2026
- The legal merger will accelerate the integration of the teams & portfolios and the realisation of synergies, with a full run-rate impact expected during 2027
Robust operational performance driving strong results
- EPRA Earnings* amounted to €74.5 million (+19% compared to 31 March 2025) or €1.32/share
- Rental income increased to €113.4 million (+22% compared to 31 March 2025)
- 1.6% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis* in Q1
- Weighted average unexpired lease term of 15 years and occupancy rate of 99.2%
Real estate portfolio* of €12.4 billion as at 31 March 2026
- Healthcare portfolio amounting to €11.0 billion: 923 properties for nearly 80,000 end users across 9 countries
- Valuation of marketable investment properties increased by 0.18% on a like-for-like basis in Q1
- €50 million in new investments announced in Q1 (5 new projects added to pipeline)
- 4 projects totalling €29 million delivered in Q1
- Investment pipeline of €539 million
Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity
- 40.4% debt-to-assets ratio as at 31 March 2026 (compared to 40.8% on 31 Dec. 2025)
- €1,820 million of headroom on committed credit lines to finance CAPEX and liquidity needs
- €150 million contracted in new long-term bank financing
- Average cost of debt* including commitment fees of 2.0%
- S&P raised Aedifica’s credit ratings from BBB to BBB+ with a stable outlook and assigned a short-term issuer rating of A-2, following the successful exchange offer for Cofinimmo
- EPRA NTA* of €80.34/share (vs. €78.40/share on 31 Dec. 2025)
Dividend outlook
- An increasing dividend of €4.20/share (gross) proposed for the 2026 financial year
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