Aedifica NV/SA – Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2026: Aedifica shareholders approved the merger by absorption of Cofinimmo

 | Source: Aedifica Aedifica

More information is available on Aedifica’s website via the link below and can be accessed subject to the usual restrictions.


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Aedifica BEL 20 BEL ESG extraordinary general meeting Cofinimmo Euronext Brussels Euronext Amsterdam capital increase
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