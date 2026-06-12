More information is available on Aedifica’s website via the link below and can be accessed subject to the usual restrictions.
Aedifica NV/SA – Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2026: Aedifica shareholders approved the merger by absorption of Cofinimmo
| Source: Aedifica Aedifica
Recommended Reading
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May 19, 2026 11:40 ET | Source: Aedifica
Please find below Aedifica’s interim financial report for the 1st quarter of the 2026 financial year. Creating Europe’s leading healthcare REIT Aedifica acquired control over Cofinimmo on 10 March...Read More
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May 12, 2026 12:00 ET | Source: AedificaAedifica NV/SA: Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of 12 May 2026 & convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2026
Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels), regarding: the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of...Read More