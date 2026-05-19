OpenEnvoy Joins Sage Intacct Marketplace, Verifying Every Invoice Before Money Moves

San Francisco, CA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenEnvoy, an AI native invoice verification platform for finance teams, today announced it has joined the Sage Intacct Marketplace as an approved partner. The integration connects OpenEnvoy directly to Sage Intacct, enabling finance teams to verify every invoice against live vendor and GL data before an AP bill enters the general ledger.

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The OpenEnvoy integration with Sage Intacct runs three core workflows. A daily sync pulls vendor records and GL accounts from Sage Intacct into OpenEnvoy, reflecting current ERP data in verification rules. When an invoice passes verification, OpenEnvoy creates the AP bill in Sage Intacct without manual re-entry. Finance teams can also trigger bill creation on demand for transactions that require individual review.

Mid-market finance teams face a consistent challenge regardless of which ERP they run: billing errors, price exceptions, and duplicate charges that pass through AP controls and reach the general ledger as approved entries. OpenEnvoy blocks these at the source. By verifying each invoice against the active vendor list and GL structure in Sage Intacct before bill creation, OpenEnvoy protects the integrity of the general ledger without adding steps to the AP workflow.

“Mid-market finance teams are under more scrutiny than ever to catch errors before they become approved entries. The companies that win verify at the source, not after the fact. That’s what OpenEnvoy’s integration with Sage Intacct makes possible at scale.”

Liz Kaiser, VP Marketing & Partnerships, OpenEnvoy

OpenEnvoy is now available on the Sage Intacct Marketplace, from Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses.

"Sage Intacct is where serious mid-market finance teams run their operations. OpenEnvoy adds the verification layer that runs before any invoice becomes an entry in that system. Joining the Marketplace means Sage customers can activate that in minutes, without leaving the ecosystem they already run on."

Matthew Tillman, CEO, OpenEnvoy

OpenEnvoy's invoice verification platform is available across the leading mid-market ERP platforms, including Sage Intacct.

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About OpenEnvoy

OpenEnvoy verifies every invoice before money moves. Finance teams at mid-market companies use OpenEnvoy to prevent billing errors, price exceptions, and duplicate charges before they enter the ERP as approved entries. OpenEnvoy connects directly to Sage Intacct and other mid-market ERP platforms. Ranked the fastest-growing platform in Invoice Management by G2 (Spring 2026). Learn more at openenvoy.com.

Press Inquiries

Liz Kaiser

liz [at] openenvoy.com

https://www.openenvoy.com/