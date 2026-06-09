OpenEnvoy Launches Ask OE to Solve Enterprise Finance AI's Foundational Problem

San Francisco, CA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finance professionals know when something is off. They know which vendors have historically had rate discrepancies. They know what a processed document should say before they open it. That judgment is earned, and it is valuable. What finance teams have lacked is data verified well enough to support it.

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OpenEnvoy, the enterprise finance AI platform that has verified more than $3.2 billion in transactions, today launched Ask OE, a natural language interface that gives finance teams direct access to their structured, verified data all in one place. Ask OE is where finance professionals' judgment and context meet verified data. Ask OE delivers answers they can trust, in any major business language.

"Finance teams have always had the judgment to ask the right questions. What they have lacked is data verified well enough to act on. OpenEnvoy verifies the data. Ask OE puts that verified intelligence directly in their hands." — Matt Tillman, CEO, OpenEnvoy

Ask OE launches as a suite of agentic capabilities developed through OE Labs, OpenEnvoy's AI development program. Three agents are available now, each working across finance operations on the same verified foundation.

The Ask OE Matching Agent gives AP managers the verified context to act on their instincts. When an exception occurs, the agent explains exactly what triggered it and surfaces a clear path to resolution, in plain language, inside the job.

The Ask OE Document Agent gives finance teams a direct way to apply what they know. When extracted data needs correction, they describe the change in plain language and it applies in real time, with no form navigation or manual editing required.

The Ask OE Analytics Agent gives finance leaders direct access to their verified data. They ask any question of their AR or Cash App data and build the exact report they need, formatted the way they want to see it. No analyst hours, no dashboard tickets, no waiting on a custom export. Coming soon: AP.

Ask OE follows a usage-based billing model. Each interaction is metered and visible in real time.

OpenEnvoy's purpose-built AI verifies the data. Ask OE is where human judgment takes it from there.

Your data has answers. Ask OE.

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About OpenEnvoy

OpenEnvoy verifies every invoice before money moves. Finance teams at mid-market companies use OpenEnvoy to prevent billing errors, price exceptions, and duplicate charges before they enter the ERP as approved entries. OpenEnvoy connects directly to Sage Intacct and other mid-market ERP platforms. Ranked the fastest-growing platform in Invoice Management by G2 (Spring 2026). Learn more at openenvoy.com.

Press Inquiries

Liz Kaiser

VP Marketing

liz [at] openenvoy.com

https://www.openenvoy.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=PlELUFP2gW8