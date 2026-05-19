Podcasts Feature Personal Growth Conversations During Mental Health Awareness Month





LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Podcasts are an increasingly popular source of information, entertainment and insight across every area of life. More than half of Americans listen to podcasts, with weekly listening time increasing 355% over the past decade, according to Edison Research’s The Podcast Consumer 2025 report . As May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, prominent voices are joining podcasts to discuss successful approaches to personal growth and mental wellness.

Among those joining the conversation is entrepreneur and author Elena Cardone, recently appearing on the Leap Academy with Ilana Golan podcast to speak about overcoming trauma and her story of personal growth. Cardone shared how reading Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard was a turning point in her life. “When I read this book,” said Cardone, “I really started to understand the reactive mind… I was able to release so much negative mental energy in just a matter of hours, which other therapies never could handle or completely eliminate.”

Former Denver Broncos player Nick Ferguson recently discussed how Dianetics helped him through a difficult period on the Chatter That Matters podcast . Ferguson shared the mental challenges he faced while recovering from a serious knee injury in the NFL and how Dianetics principles reinforced the mindset and determination he needed to recover and stop second-guessing himself.

Grammy-winning musician and composer Mark Isham joined the Unglossy podcast last week to discuss his career. He too shared how Dianetics helped him overcome self-doubt as a young musician and how the book was a key factor in his successful five-decade-long career in Hollywood.

With over 20 million copies sold, Dianetics has helped millions gain a greater understanding of the mind and its influence on daily life for more than 75 years. The book contains a description of the reactive mind—the part of the mind that stores past painful experiences and is the source of negative thoughts, unreasonable fears and irrational behavior—and provides a method to overcome it.

During Mental Health Awareness Month, podcasts are providing platforms for individuals to openly discuss the experiences and tools that helped them overcome difficult periods and improve their mental well-being.

Bridge Publications, Inc. publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. Visit www.dianetics.org.

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications, Inc.

sdinges@bridgepub.com

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