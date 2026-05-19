ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

19 May 2026

Annual Report and Accounts 2026

The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts 2026 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026 have today been sent or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on the Company's website at: https://www.icg-enterprise.co.uk

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.1R and 6.4.3R, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Annual Report and Accounts 2026

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

Proxy Form for the 2026 Annual General Meeting





The Company’s 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held at Procession House, 55 Ludgate Hill, London, EC4M 7JW, on Thursday, 25 June 2026 at 3:30pm.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:



Clare Glynn

Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1395