ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
19 May 2026
Annual Report and Accounts 2026
The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts 2026 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026 have today been sent or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on the Company's website at: https://www.icg-enterprise.co.uk
In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.1R and 6.4.3R, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
- Annual Report and Accounts 2026
- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026
- Proxy Form for the 2026 Annual General Meeting
The Company’s 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held at Procession House, 55 Ludgate Hill, London, EC4M 7JW, on Thursday, 25 June 2026 at 3:30pm.
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395