Built for the Big Game: SplashTents, Inc. Powers Victory+ Activations with Custom Industrial-Grade Event Infrastructure

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SplashTents, Inc., the industry leader in high-performance event marketing solutions, is proud to announce its expanded partnership with Victory+, the fan-first sports streaming platform. As Victory+ redefines digital sports distribution, SplashTents is providing the tactical, physical infrastructure required to bring their "Where Fans Win" mission to life across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin, and Anaheim.

By deploying a fleet of industrial-grade experiential marketing hubs, SplashTents is helping Victory+ dominate high-traffic sports corridors and stadium fan zones. These setups allow the sports streamer to command immediate attention at premier venues, including home games for the Dallas Stars and Texas Rangers.

Scalable Infrastructure for Experiential Excellence

To meet the rigorous demands of professional sports environments, SplashTents developed a cohesive design ecosystem built for maximum durability and rapid deployment. Key components of the nationwide rollout include:

Custom 10x10 Activation Booths : Engineered to withstand heavy winds and the high-traffic rigors of pre-game stadium environments. These units serve as robust "fan hubs," offering a stable, inviting professional environment for direct fan interaction.

Engineered to withstand heavy winds and the high-traffic rigors of pre-game stadium environments. These units serve as robust "fan hubs," offering a stable, inviting professional environment for direct fan interaction. Tall 9ft Feather Flag Banners: Acting as vertical beacons in crowded tailgating lots, these banners feature crisp, high-fidelity graphics designed to catch the eye from over 50 feet away, driving foot traffic directly to the brand footprint.

Acting as vertical beacons in crowded tailgating lots, these banners feature crisp, high-fidelity graphics designed to catch the eye from over 50 feet away, driving foot traffic directly to the brand footprint. Integrated 10ft Step-and-Repeat Back Walls : By attaching custom back walls directly to the frames, SplashTents creates a seamless "outdoor studio." These displays provide a high-impact branded surface for "Instagrammable" photo ops, turning every fan interaction into a social media impressions engine.

By attaching custom back walls directly to the frames, SplashTents creates a seamless "outdoor studio." These displays provide a high-impact branded surface for "Instagrammable" photo ops, turning every fan interaction into a social media impressions engine. Cohesive Brand Ecosystem: The integration of custom tablecloths and teardrop flags ensures a 360-degree branded environment, maintaining a consistent experience for Victory+ across every major market.

For agencies and brands focused on experiential ROI, the SplashTents model sets the gold standard for durability and visual impact.

“At SplashTents, our mission is to turn any activation space into a fan zone”. “Victory+ is an innovative brand that understands the value of visibility and real-life fan engagement. We’re proud to provide the event infrastructure that helps them scale their physical presence as quickly as their digital audience.

As Victory+ continues to expand, SplashTents remains an important dimension to its physical brand experience strategy, proving that the right infrastructure is the key to winning the "ground game" in sports marketing.

Media Contact:

@splashtents

www.splashtents.com

sales@splashtents.com

214.432.4025

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea0875c2-8d64-477c-a573-d0854cea0199