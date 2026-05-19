Custom Cones USA Launches Cones Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Cones USA, the industry's leading supplier of bulk pre-rolled cones, pre-roll machines and pre-roll packaging, today announced the launch of Cones Canada (ConesCanada.ca), a fully Canadian operation designed to serve the growing needs of Canadian pre-roll producers, processors and brands.

With a stocked warehouse in Ontario and a dedicated Canadian e-commerce platform, Cones Canada eliminates the complication that Canadian businesses have historically faced when sourcing premium pre-rolled cones: no import tariffs, no customs delays and no currency conversion headaches. Orders are priced and invoiced in Canadian dollars (CAD), and ship domestically from Ontario to anywhere in Canada.

Why Cones Canada, Why Now

Canada's legal cannabis market continues to mature, and pre-rolls are a $1.4 billion market. In 2024, pre-rolls passed flower as the top category in the country, holding on to its title in 2025 with 77.2 million units sold, again the highest of any category, according to cannabis analytics firm Headset.

Canadian producers and processors have long relied on Custom Cones USA's reputation for quality. Its cones are tested to Health Canada compliance standards for flower and trusted by top pre-roll manufacturers worldwide. However, cross-border ordering came with added cost, lead time and logistical complexity.

Cones Canada changes that entirely.

"We've been supplying Canadian cannabis brands for years, and the demand from our Canadian customers made this next step an easy decision," said Harison Bard, Custom Cones USA Co-Founder and CEO. "With Cones Canada, we're bringing the same products, the same quality standards and the same expert support that our customers have always relied on. Only now we’re doing it without the border in the way."

What's in the Ontario Warehouse

Cones Canada's Ontario facility stocks the four most popular pre-rolled cone sizes, from the Custom Cones USA catalog, each in two different European-sourced paper types: Refined white and natural brown.

Products available for immediate domestic shipping include:

70mm Mini “Dogwalker” Cones – Refined White

– Refined White 70mm Mini “Dogwalker” Cones – Natural Brown

– Natural Brown 84mm / Half-Gram Cones – Refined White

– Refined White 84mm / Half-Gram Cones – Natural Brown

– Natural Brown 98mm / 0.75-Gram Cones – Refined White

– Refined White 98mm / 0.75-Gram Cones – Natural Brown

– Natural Brown 109mm / 1-Gram King Size Cones – Refined White

– Refined White 109mm / 1-Gram King Size Cones – Natural Brown

All cones are manufactured to industry-standard dimensions, including a 26mm “w” filter tip, and are compatible with all major pre-roll filling machines and knockboxes. And, of course, all have been tested to be fully compliant with Health Canada requirements for heavy metals, pesticides and microbials.

Key Benefits for Canadian Buyers

No tariffs or import fees – inventory ships domestically from Ontario;

– inventory ships domestically from Ontario; Priced in Canadian dollars – no currency conversion or exchange rate surprises;

– no currency conversion or exchange rate surprises; Faster lead times – domestic shipping means orders arrive sooner;

– domestic shipping means orders arrive sooner; Health Canada compliant – all products tested to Canadian regulatory standards;

– all products tested to Canadian regulatory standards; Same trusted quality – the same cones relied on by leading pre-roll brands across North America; and

– the same cones relied on by leading pre-roll brands across North America; and Pre-Roll Expert support – access to Custom Cones USA's team of specialists for custom branding, machine compatibility and product selection guidance.

Custom Branding Available

In addition to ready-to-ship bulk cones, Cones Canada offers access to Custom Cones USA's full suite of machines, packaging and custom branding options, including full-color filter tip printing, cigar bands, external wraps. and custom packaging, so Canadian brands can build a distinctive, shelf-ready product line backed by the Pre-Roll Experts.

About Cones Canada

Cones Canada (ConesCanada.ca) is the Canadian arm of Custom Cones USA, built to serve Canadian cannabis producers and brands. Operating from an Ontario warehouse, Cones Canada provides domestic shipping, Canadian dollar pricing and tariff-free ordering on the most popular pre-rolled cones, backed by the expertise and product quality of Custom Cones USA's global operations.

About Custom Cones USA

Custom Cones USA is the cannabis industry's leading supplier of bulk pre-rolled cones, pre-roll machines and pre-roll packaging. Trusted by processors, growers and dispensaries across the United States, Canada and internationally, Custom Cones USA offers the widest selection of cone sizes, paper types and customization options in the industry, with the lowest minimum order quantities and fastest lead times. All products are rigorously tested for compliance with the strictest regulations in the cannabis industry, including Health Canada and California Phase III standards.

Contact:

James Valentine

Content Marketing Manager

Cones Canada x Custom Cones USA

Valentine@customconesusa.com