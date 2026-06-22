DaySavers Launches Perfect Pack 2 Portable Joint-Filling Machine to Create Perfect Pre-Rolls On the Go

RENTON, Wash., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DaySavers, the most innovative and transparent smoking accessories brand on the market from Custom Cones USA, today launched the latest model of their signature joint-filling machine, the Perfect Pack 2, a personal, made-for cannabis cone- and tube-filling machine that can perfectly pack a pre-roll in seconds from anywhere, thanks to a new battery mode and USB-C cable that works with power banks and even smartphones.

Designed specifically for cannabis, the semi-automatic Perfect Pack 2 brings push-button ease and speed to filling pre-rolled cones and tubes at home, giving pre-roll fans the opportunity to fully personalize their pre-rolls, choosing their favorite flower, favorite size cone or tube, favorite paper type, favorite filter tip and even the density of the pack.

Pre-rolls are the hottest product in the cannabis industry, overtaking flower in 2025 for the top spot by units sold with 383.2 million and generating $3.6 billion in revenues, according to the State of the Pre-Roll Market 2026 report from Custom Cones USA, due in part to their familiarity, ease of use and portability.

Built by DaySavers, the makers of such innovative pre-roll products as the Smoke Temple Pre-Rolled Cross Cone and premium glass, ceramic and wood tipped tubes and blunts, the Perfect Pack 2 now allows pre-roll fans to pack their own favorite pre-rolls, no matter where they are.

From the Backyard to the Beach, Pack a Perfect Pre-Roll Anywhere

Available in both the fun, DaySavers Golden Yellow “Terpmania” model featuring the DaySavers Terps characters and a sleek and stylish Black model, the Perfect Pack 2 is a must-have for any pre-roll fan, both at home and on the move. It comes with a USB-C cable and multiple spare parts, so when one gets sticky, it can be replaced and cleaned later with the included brush, so the packing doesn’t have to stop.

“Rolling joints has always been a bit tricky, especially for those with limited dexterity, but the Perfect Pack 2 can pack a cone or tube in just seconds with the push of a button,” said Harrison Bard, Co-Founder and CEO of DaySavers. “And now, with either batteries or the USB-C cable, the Perfect Pack 2 is entirely portable and can fill pre-rolls from anywhere; camping, the beach or just out in the yard on a nice day. You can even plug it into your phone to run it.”

The Perfect Pack 2 sells for $39.99 and is available at DaySavers.com. There are also bundles for sale featuring the Perfect Pack 2 and a collection of DaySavers Artisan Tubes, designed for use with the Perfect Pack, including Artisan Tubes with Glass Filter Tips and Mini Artisan Tubes.

About DaySavers

DaySavers is a leading provider of premium, third-party tested pre-rolled cones, tubes and blunts and smoking accessories, such as the Perfect Pack Machine, Joint Bubblers and premium filter tips. Known for its commitment to quality, safety and innovation, DaySavers is setting a new standard for compliance in the smoking accessories space.

Contact:

James Valentine

Content Marketing & Communications Manager

DaySavers.com

Valentine@DaySavers.com