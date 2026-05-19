American Urological Association Names New Officers and Board Members

BALTIMORE, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) today announced the following new officers and members to its Board of Directors:

Eugene Y. Rhee, MD, MBA, will serve as the 2026-2027 AUA President, having served as President-elect since May 2025. Dr. Rhee served as AUA Public Policy Chair from 2020 to 2024, was a graduate of the AUA Leadership Program, and a distinguished AUA Gallagher Health Policy Scholar. Dr. Rhee currently holds dual leadership roles as Chief of Urology for Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Area Assistant Medical Director for Business Line & Finance for Kaiser Permanente San Diego.

Thomas F. Stringer, MD, FACS, has been named AUA 2026-2027 President-elect. Dr. Stringer is Past-President of the AUA Southeastern Section (2009-2010) and the Florida Urological Society (2006-2007). He served on the AUA’s Finance Committee as its chairman as well as the Bylaws and Investment Committees. He was the Southeastern Section representative to the AUA Board of Directors from 2014 to 2019, and the AUA Treasurer from 2020-2025. He is a past contributing author of the AUA’s Core Curriculum.

Lane Palmer, MD, is now the immediate Past President of the AUA. Dr. Palmer has served as chair of the AUA-SPU Task Force on Intersex and Transgenderism, which has been instrumental in deterring efforts in passing legislation that would ban surgery on children with Intersex conditions during childhood, and is a past-president of the AUA New York Section. He is currently a professor of Urology and Pediatrics at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and Chief of Pediatric Urology at Cohen Children’s Medical Center of New York at Northwell Health.

Victor W. Nitti, MD, joins the AUA Board as Secretary-elect this year. Dr. Nitti served for six years as AUA Education Chair and has served as Secretary of the New York Section of the AUA and as President of the Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction. He has also served as program director for ACGME-accredited programs in urology and Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery (URPS) at two different academic institutions. He is currently a professor of Urology and Obstetrics and Gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, where he holds the Shlomo Raz Chair in Urology, and is the Administrative Chief of the Division of Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery.

Thomas L. Griebling, MD, MPH, FACS, joins the Board as the South Central Section Representative. He is Past-President of the AUA South Central Section, President of the Geriatric Urological Society (GUS), and Past-Chair of the Health Sciences Section of the Gerontological Society of America (GSA). He has also served several terms as a member of the Education Committee for the American Geriatrics Society and chaired the AUA Public Media Committee. Dr. Griebling is currently serving as the John P. Wolf 33° Masonic Distinguished Professor of Urology and is also a Faculty Associate in the Landon Center on Aging at the University of Kansas.

The AUA would like to recognize and thank the Board members whose terms concluded on April 30, 2026. Stephen Y. Nakada, MD, FACS, FRCS (Glasg), has completed his years of presidential service along with regional Section Representative Damara L. Kaplan, MD, PhD, from the South Central Section of the AUA.

A full list of AUA Board members is now available at AUANet.org/about-us/leadership/board-of-directors.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

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