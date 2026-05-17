New Study Explores Erectile Dysfunction Risk Associated With Low-Dose Finasteride Use

WASHINGTON, DC, May 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, highlights how commonly used medications may influence sexual health outcomes in men, underscoring the importance of patient counseling and shared decision-making when balancing symptom relief and quality of life.

Sexual health research featured in the 2026 AUA Press Program includes a study examining the risk of erectile dysfunction associated with low-dose finasteride use among reproductive-aged men. These findings contribute to a growing body of evidence aimed at helping clinicians and patients better understand potential sexual side effects across a range of therapeutic options.

Researchers will present their findings during scientific sessions from May 15 to 18. Justin Dubin, MD, a urologist and member of the AUA Public Media Committee who helped select abstracts for the Press Program, reviewed the Sexual Health and Fertility study highlighted this year and offered perspective on its broader significance.

“The abstract selected for the Sexual Health and Fertility category of the Press Program highlights an important, and often overlooked, reality: interventions designed to improve one aspect of health can unintentionally impact others,” Dr. Dubin said. “From medications to surgical treatments, many men encounter therapies that may affect sexual function and fertility. Yet these topics remain highly stigmatized, and patients often hesitate to raise concerns with their providers. This program aims to encourage open, informed conversations so men can better understand the potential downstream effects of commonly used medications and make fully informed decisions about their care.”

The following sexual health–related study is spotlighted in the AUA Press Program:

Low-dose finasteride use associated with increased risk of erectile dysfunction in reproductive-aged men:

A large, propensity-matched cohort study of more than 10,000 men aged 18 to 45 years found that low-dose (1 mg) finasteride prescribed for androgenetic alopecia was associated with a higher risk of new-onset erectile dysfunction at one and three years compared with matched controls. The results underscore the importance of patient counseling and shared decision-making when prescribing finasteride, particularly among younger men concerned about sexual health. Read the full abstract.

A recording of key findings from the abstract authors and plenary presenters is available to registered press. To access the virtual press programming, please complete the press registration form at AUANet.org/AUA2026/register/press-registration.

NOTE TO REPORTERS: Presenting authors and expert moderators are available to discuss their findings. To arrange an interview, please contact the AUA Communications Team at Communications@AUAnet.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members worldwide. The AUA supports the urologic community in advancing the highest standards of urologic care through education, research, and health policy.