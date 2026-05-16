Studies Highlight Advances in Kidney Stone Prevention and Anesthesia Free Stone Removal

WASHINGTON, DC, May 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, highlights new insights into kidney stone prevention strategies and emerging technologies that may transform how stones are treated, with a focus on reducing recurrence risk and minimizing treatment burden for patients.

Stone disease research featured in the 2026 AUA Press Program includes analyses examining the relationship between hydration, urine concentration, and stone recurrence, as well as results from a pivotal clinical trial evaluating a novel, anesthesia‑free approach to stone removal. Together, these studies underscore a shift toward more personalized prevention strategies and less invasive, point‑of‑care treatment options.

Researchers will present their findings during scientific sessions from May 15 to 18. Gina Badalato, MD, a urologist and member of the AUA Public Media Committee who helped select abstracts for the Press Program, reviewed the stone disease studies highlighted this year and offered perspective on their clinical impact.

“Preventing kidney stone recurrence remains a central challenge in urology, and this study adds important nuance to how we think about hydration,” Dr. Badalato said. “While even modest increases in fluid intake may be beneficial, these findings suggest that sustained, measurable changes, potentially guided by urine osmolality, are more likely to meaningfully reduce recurrence. At the same time, kidney stone management is undergoing a transformation, with new anesthesia‑free, clinic‑based technologies offering effective treatment with less burden on patients and the healthcare system.”

The following stone disease–related studies are spotlighted in the AUA Press Program:

Modest increases in urine volume associated with reduced kidney stone recurrence:

A secondary analysis of the randomized Prevention of Urinary Stones with Hydration (PUSH) trial found that patients who achieved greater increases in urine volume from baseline experienced a significantly lower risk of recurrent stone events, even when guideline‑recommended urine volume targets were not met. Higher urine osmolality, rather than urine volume alone, was more consistently associated with recurrence risk, suggesting that urine concentration may provide a valuable, measurable marker to guide personalized hydration strategies. Read the full abstract.

Anesthesia‑free, point‑of‑care lithotripsy shows promising safety and efficacy:

Results from a multicenter pivotal trial evaluating Break Wave lithotripsy demonstrated that non‑invasive, ultrasound‑guided stone fragmentation can be performed entirely in a clinic setting without anesthesia or sedation. Among patients with renal or ureteral stones, the majority achieved successful stone clearance with a favorable safety profile and high patient satisfaction. The findings supported FDA clearance of the technology and suggest it may expand access to stone treatment while reducing logistical and recovery challenges associated with traditional surgical approaches. Read the full abstract.

A recording of key findings from the abstract authors and plenary presenters is available to registered press. To access the virtual press programming, please complete the press registration form at AUANet.org/AUA2026/register/press-registration.

NOTE TO REPORTERS: Presenting authors and expert moderators are available to discuss their findings. To arrange an interview, please contact the AUA Communications Team at Communications@AUAnet.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members worldwide. The AUA supports the urologic community in advancing the highest standards of urologic care through education, research, and health policy.