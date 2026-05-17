New Research Suggest Medications Linked to Subtle Changes in Semen Quality

WASHINGTON, DC, May 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From commonly prescribed medications to everyday lifestyle and environmental exposures, research presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, examines how external factors may subtly influence semen quality among reproductive-aged men.

Male fertility research featured in the 2026 AUA Press Program includes an analysis evaluating the impact of prescription stimulant use on semen parameters. These findings contribute to a growing body of evidence suggesting that reproductive health may be influenced by medical treatments and other exposures beyond traditional fertility risk factors. Researchers will present their findings during scientific sessions from May 15 to 18.

Raevti Bole, MD, a urologist and member of the AUA Public Media Committee who helped select abstracts for the Press Program, reviewed the male reproductive health study highlighted this year and offered perspective on its broader relevance.

“From the chemicals in our drinking water to the medications we take and the age at which we decide to start a family, these studies remind us that reproductive health doesn't exist in a vacuum,” Dr. Bole said. “Environmental exposures, medical conditions, and lifestyle choices all have the potential to influence sperm quality. Awareness of those factors is a meaningful first step toward protecting fertility.”

The following reproductive health study is spotlighted in the AUA Press Program:

Prescription stimulant use associated with reduced semen volume:

An analysis of more than 2,000 reproductive-aged men with ADHD found that recent use of stimulant medications was linked to a modest reduction in semen volume compared with matched controls, while sperm concentration, motility, and other parameters remained unchanged. The findings suggest a possible effect on ejaculatory or accessory gland function rather than sperm production. Read the full abstract.

A recording of key findings from the abstract authors and plenary presenters is available to registered press. To access the virtual press programming, please complete the press registration form at AUANet.org/AUA2026/register/press-registration.

NOTE TO REPORTERS: Presenting authors and expert moderators are available to discuss their findings. To arrange an interview, please contact the AUA Communications Team at Communications@AUAnet.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members worldwide. The AUA supports the urologic community in advancing the highest standards of urologic care through education, research, and health policy.