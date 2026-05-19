Jitterbit’s Live in Vegas: AI Automation Leader to Showcase at Gartner® Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the leader in intelligent automation, integration and accountable AI, today announced its participation in the Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit, June 2-4, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev., as Caesars Forum.

As organizations move beyond experimental AI, Jitterbit will demonstrate at Booth 116 how its unified Harmony platform provides the essential foundation for standardized, production-ready AI that securely scales automation and integration for the modern enterprise.

Jitterbit’s presence at the summit focuses on the critical need for AI accountability and the elimination of the “AI black box.” By prioritizing a layered AI architecture and industry-first security measures, Jitterbit enables IT leaders to bridge the data divide and manage the rapid spread of shadow AI and agent sprawl with centralized governance.

“Enterprises now require a disciplined, standardized framework to move AI initiatives into production safely,” said Carole Achramowicz, VP of Product Marketing at Jitterbit. “At the Gartner Summit, we are showing leaders how to move from AI potential to enterprise-grade execution. We are giving IT the power to finally say ‘yes’ to autonomous agents and intelligent applications, knowing they have a system that provides the visibility, standardized control, accountability and security they require.”

Event Highlights:

Interactive Booth: Attendees can visit the Jitterbit booth (#116) to experience live demonstrations of the Harmony platform, including the latest AI-infused features and capabilities.



Attendees can visit the Jitterbit booth (#116) to experience live demonstrations of the Harmony platform, including the latest AI-infused features and capabilities. Executive Roundtable: Sam Zita, Vice President of Professional Services at Jitterbit, will host a roundtable titled "Beyond the Hype: Why Integration Is the Bedrock of Agentic AI." The session will explore the critical link between integration and agentic success, focusing on building a security-first architecture that supports autonomous workflows while maintaining human oversight.



Sam Zita, Vice President of Professional Services at Jitterbit, will host a roundtable titled "Beyond the Hype: Why Integration Is the Bedrock of Agentic AI." The session will explore the critical link between integration and agentic success, focusing on building a security-first architecture that supports autonomous workflows while maintaining human oversight. Networking Happy Hour: Jitterbit will participate in Gartner’s evening happy hours, June 2-3, providing attendees with the opportunity to network and discuss common themes that resonated from the Gartner event. Magician and mentalist Stacey Stardust will be strolling throughout the event to provide unique entertainment.





As enterprise leaders at the event look to modernize legacy systems, Jitterbit stands out as the only trusted technology leader capable of unifying accountable AI agents, applications, and data on a single, secure platform.

To learn more about the Gartner event and to book a meeting with Jitterbit, please visit https://www.jitterbit.com/2026-gartner-app-summit/ .

About the Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit 2026

The Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit provides a premier forum for exploring software engineering strategies and application innovation. The 2026 events will take place June 2-4 in Las Vegas and September 14-15 in London . Follow the latest updates and conference news on X using #GartnerAPPS . Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Jitterbit

Jitterbit accelerates data transformation by unifying accountable AI agents, apps, and automation on the industry’s only AI-infused platform. Trusted in 60-plus countries and ranked No. 1 in enterprise ROI, Harmony empowers any user to securely build, deploy and manage intelligent automation and AI agents. We don’t just integrate systems; we orchestrate the future of work with intelligence you can trust. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn .