Jitterbit iPaaS Wins 2026 CODiE Award for Best Integration Platform

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the leader in intelligent automation, integration and accountable AI, today announced that Jitterbit iPaaS won the prestigious 2026 CODiE Award in the Best Integration Platform category.

During a rigorous evaluation by independent industry experts and business leaders, Jitterbit iPaaS decisively secured the top spot based on its robust cloud-native architecture, extensive connectivity, and verified business value.

“As organizations drive real operational transformation with AI, they quickly realize that integration is the critical layer for true intelligent automation,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “It is incredibly exciting to be recognized by technology experts as the best platform in the industry. This award validates our strategy of delivering secure and accountable AI capabilities that turn complex data landscapes into trusted automation foundations our customers can rely on.”

Selected from 228 finalists across 75 categories, the 2026 CODiE Award winners represent the solutions setting new standards for excellence and innovation. This specific category award honors the integration solution that best excels at connecting diverse environments while simplifying complex data lifecycles.

Judges specifically commended Jitterbit Harmony as a broad, mature enterprise platform, praising its "best-in-class cross-system orchestration" and outperforming capabilities in live multi-system workflows. The expert panel also highlighted Jitterbit's deep audited security posture — distinguished by its industry-first ISO 42001 AI governance certification — alongside its secure agentic AI strategy that protects data residency and corporate governance control.

Now in its 40th year, the CODiE Awards are the technology industry's most established peer-reviewed recognition program. Finalists are selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by hundreds of independent industry experts including business leaders, educators, and subject matter specialists in each product category.

"The 2026 CODiE finalists represent some of the most exciting innovation we've seen in the program's 40-year history. From AI-powered education tools to enterprise platforms driving real business transformation, these products don't just push boundaries — they solve real problems for the organizations, educators, and users they serve," said Jennifer Baranowski, President, CODiE Awards.

To view the full list of 2026 CODiE Award winners, visit codieawards.com/winners.

Learn more about Jitterbit at https://www.jitterbit.com/.

About the CODiE Awards

The CODiE Awards are the technology industry's most established peer-reviewed recognition program. Since 1986, the CODiE Awards have recognized the companies and products transforming the way the world learns, works, and communicates. The awards span five tracks covering startup technology, developer and AI tools, digital transformation platforms, education technology, and industry-specific solutions. For more information, visit codieawards.com.

About Jitterbit

Jitterbit accelerates data transformation by unifying accountable AI agents, apps, and automation on the industry’s only AI-infused platform. Trusted in 60-plus countries and ranked No. 1 in enterprise ROI, Harmony empowers any user to securely build, deploy and manage intelligent automation and AI agents. We don’t just integrate systems; we orchestrate the future of work with intelligence you can trust. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



Media Contact:

Geoff Blaine

Jitterbit

Email: geoff.blaine@jitterbit.com