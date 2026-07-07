Jitterbit Appoints Chris Stoddard as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Growth, Scale Accountable AI Adoption

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the leader in intelligent automation, integration, and accountable AI, today announced the appointment of Chris Stoddard as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Stoddard will lead Jitterbit’s global go-to-market organization, spearheading international revenue growth strategies and scaling worldwide adoption of the company’s unified AI-infused Harmony platform.

"Jitterbit is at a pivotal moment where AI accountability and secure integration have become top enterprise priorities globally,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “Chris joins Jitterbit during a period of massive expansion, bringing an exceptional track record in data migration, infrastructure and enterprise security that directly aligns with our core mission. His leadership will be instrumental as we scale our unified Harmony platform to defeat shadow AI, bridge the enterprise data divide, and securely deliver automation, integration and agentic workflows organizations can trust."

This strategic leadership expansion follows Jitterbit’s recent unveiling of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) gateway featuring native Deep Message Inspection (DMI) technology. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, which unifies iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), and MCP with Deep Message Inspection, shifts agentic AI from unmanaged, custom point connections to a highly secure, consistent enterprise execution model with centralized control and live traffic visibility.

"There has never been a more perfect time to join Jitterbit, as the company sits perfectly positioned in the AI automation and integration space,” said Jitterbit Chief Revenue Officer Chris Stoddard. “Businesses are undergoing a massive paradigm shift, and the market is realizing that autonomous AI agents cannot succeed without robust, secure, and context-aware integration underpinning them.”

Stoddard joins Jitterbit with a distinguished leadership background spanning more than a decade across the data analytics, enterprise IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity sectors. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, Americas at New Relic, where he directed a high-performing go-to-market organization of sales and channel professionals across North and South America.

Prior to that, Stoddard was the Vice President of Sales, US Enterprise at Qlik, leading a specialized team focused on data migration and AI/ML-powered data analytics for enterprise organizations. His deep roots in infrastructure and cybersecurity include serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Pulse Secure, where he was responsible for global revenue of market-leading Secure Access solutions for Hybrid IT frameworks, as well as Managing Director of Worldwide Security Sales at Juniper Networks, successfully managing global go-to-market operations for their $1 billion security business unit.

“I am thrilled to partner with our talented global teams to help organizations accelerate data transformation by unifying accountable AI agents, apps, and automation,” said Stoddard.

Luca Taglioretti will focus efforts on expanding growth as Vice President of Sales, EMEA and APAC.

About Jitterbit

Jitterbit accelerates data transformation by unifying accountable AI agents, apps, and automation on the industry’s only AI-infused platform. Trusted in 60-plus countries and ranked No. 1 in enterprise ROI, Harmony empowers any user to securely build, deploy, and manage intelligent automation and AI agents. We don’t just integrate systems; we orchestrate the future of work with intelligence you can trust. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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