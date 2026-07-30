Jitterbit Unifies AI Agents, Apps & Automations at Gartner® Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit in London

LONDON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the leader in intelligent automation, integration and accountable AI, announces it is a Silver Exhibitor and will be participating in the Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit , Sept. 14-15, in London.

Building on its core showcase themes from the Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit in Las Vegas earlier this year, the company will demonstrate how enterprise integration serves as the critical link to transition experimental AI projects into secure, production-ready operational models that are cost-effective for the realities of today.

"When enterprise leaders visit our booth, they will experience firsthand how our platform solves real-world governance, cost and security challenges in real-time environments," said Carole Achramowicz, VP of Product Marketing at Jitterbit. “At the London summit, we’ll give attendees a front-row view of how Jitterbit Harmony unifies agents, applications, and integrations on a single platform. Our experts will cover the inline security policies protecting sensitive enterprise data in motion, showing organizations how to deploy agentic AI safely with operational visibility and control.”

As European enterprises navigate the complexities of data silos, agentic workflows and agent sprawl, the event will highlight practical methodologies line-of-business leaders and IT teams can utilize to establish standardized rules of execution across their entire system and application ecosystem.

Jitterbit’s presence will focus on how a centralized integration infrastructure provides the data transparency, agent control and cost-predictability required for modern businesses. This includes:

Live Demos: See live, real-time demonstrations of the Harmony platform's orchestration and technical alignment capabilities, including intelligent applications, AI agents, Jitterbit MCP, AI assistants and more.





See live, real-time demonstrations of the Harmony platform's orchestration and technical alignment capabilities, including intelligent applications, AI agents, Jitterbit MCP, AI assistants and more. Networking Happy Hour: Jitterbit will participate in the summit's evening reception session on Monday, Sept. 14, creating a collaborative environment for line-of-business, IT/IS and application leaders. The event will feature interactive entertainment from strolling magician Edward Hilsum, the Magic Circle Triple Crown Champion.





Jitterbit will participate in the summit's evening reception session on Monday, Sept. 14, creating a collaborative environment for line-of-business, IT/IS and application leaders. The event will feature interactive entertainment from strolling magician Edward Hilsum, the Magic Circle Triple Crown Champion. One-on-One Expert Consultations: Attendees can schedule dedicated 1:1 briefing meetings with Jitterbit’s AI and integration experts onsite to review their specific architecture, discuss agentic AI roadmap strategies and evaluate governance frameworks tailored to their enterprise environment.

To learn more about the Gartner event and to book a meeting with Jitterbit, please visit https://www.jitterbit.com/2026-gartner-app-summit-london/ .

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About the Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit 2026

Application innovation and software engineering strategies will be discussed at the Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit taking place Sept. 14-15 in London. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using #GartnerAPPS.

About Jitterbit

Jitterbit accelerates data transformation by unifying accountable AI agents, apps, and automation on the industry’s only AI-infused platform. Trusted in 60-plus countries and ranked No. 1 in enterprise ROI, Harmony empowers any user to securely build, deploy and manage intelligent automation and AI agents. We don’t just integrate systems; we orchestrate the future of work with intelligence you can trust. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn .