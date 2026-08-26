Jitterbit Sweeps Best ROI Across Product Portfolio, Leads Enterprise Implementation in G2 Fall 2026 Reports

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the leader in intelligent automation, integration and accountable AI, today announced it has earned 38 badges in the G2 Fall 2026 Grid® and Index Reports. Highlighting its market-leading speed-to-value and ease of deployment, Jitterbit earned the No. 1 ranking in the Enterprise Implementation Index for both Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI).

Demonstrating the value delivered across its entire product suite, Jitterbit earned the Best Estimated ROI badge for enterprises across its full portfolio, including iPaaS, API Manager (APIM), App Builder, and EDI.

"In today’s enterprise, speed-to-value is everything — and for that, it’s Jitterbit and no one else," said Jitterbit President and CEO Mark Logan. "Securing top rankings in implementation and sweeping Best Estimated ROI across our portfolio proves that Jitterbit Harmony delivers the fastest go-lives, seamless deployment, and measurable business outcomes that organizations need to accelerate digital transformation while prioritizing security and compliance.”

In total, Jitterbit’s unified AI-infused Harmony platform was featured across 229 reports and earned 38 G2 badges, including 12 Leader badges.

Delivering Rapid Implementation and Unmatched Enterprise ROI

The G2 Implementation and Results Indexes evaluate products based on authentic, verified user feedback, focusing on ease of setup, deployment speed, user adoption, and estimated time to return on investment. Jitterbit’s Fall 2026 standings reflect a direct connection between rapid implementation velocity and accelerated value realization across complex IT environments.

No. 1 in Enterprise iPaaS Implementation: Achieved an overall Implementation Score of 79% (vs. 71% category average) and 92% Ease of Setup (vs. 86% average), with customers going live in an average of 1.7 months compared to the 3.51-month category benchmark.



Achieved an overall (vs. 71% category average) and (vs. 86% average), with customers going live in an average of compared to the 3.51-month category benchmark. No. 1 in Enterprise EDI Implementation: Delivered an Implementation Score of 79% (vs. 71% category average), 89% Ease of Setup (vs. 83% average), and earned the Fastest Implementation badge with a go-live time of 2.37 months (vs. 3.15 months average).



Delivered an (vs. 71% category average), (vs. 83% average), and earned the Fastest Implementation badge with a go-live time of (vs. 3.15 months average). No. 2 in Enterprise Low-Code Implementation: Earned an Implementation Score of 80% (vs. 71% category average) and 90% Ease of Setup (vs. 86% average), securing a Fastest Implementation badge by enabling go-live in 2.06 months — just half the 4.09-month category average.



Earned an (vs. 71% category average) and (vs. 86% average), securing a Fastest Implementation badge by enabling go-live in — just half the 4.09-month category average. ROI Recognition Across Entire Platform: Earned the Best Estimated ROI badge across every key product area in the Enterprise Results Index, significantly outperforming category averages for time to return on investment:

Low-Code Development Platforms: 1.88 months (vs. 14.92 months category average)

iPaaS: 6.4 months (vs. 15.64 months category average)

API Management : 6.38 months (vs. 16.51 months category average)

EDI: 10.76 months (vs. 11.95 months category average)

Earned the Best Estimated ROI badge across every key product area in the Enterprise Results Index, significantly outperforming category averages for time to return on investment:

By simplifying setup and accelerating deployment timelines, Jitterbit allows organizations to lower implementation barriers, driving rapid user adoption and ensuring enterprise customers maximize their return on investment faster than industry averages.

Key G2 Grid Report Highlights

Across the Fall 2026 reports, Jitterbit earned a total of 38 badges spanning global regional grids, momentum indexes, and technology-specific reports.

12 Leader Badges for iPaaS, API Management and EDI





Leader Badges for iPaaS, API Management and EDI 16 High Performer Badges for iPaaS, Workplace Innovation, API Management, Rapid Application Development (RAD), Low- and No-Code Development





High Performer Badges for iPaaS, Workplace Innovation, API Management, Rapid Application Development (RAD), Low- and No-Code Development 5 Badges for EDI - Most Implementable, Fastest Implementation, Highest User Adoption, Best Estimated ROI and Easiest Admin





Badges for EDI - Most Implementable, Fastest Implementation, Highest User Adoption, Best Estimated ROI and Easiest Admin 2 Badges for iPaaS - Best Estimated ROI and Most Implementable





Badges for iPaaS - Best Estimated ROI and Most Implementable 2 Badges for Low-Code Development Platforms - Best Estimated ROI and Fastest Implementation





Badges for Low-Code Development Platforms - Best Estimated ROI and Fastest Implementation 1 Badge for API Management - Best Estimated ROI

To learn more about where Jitterbit Harmony stands in the latest G2 reports, visit jitterbit.com/g2/.

In addition to this recognition from G2, Jitterbit has been named on the shortlist at The 2026 A.I. Awards in the Best AI Integration and Best AI-driven Automation Solution categories. Nominees into the 2026 awards include organizations located all over the world - from household names and established technology giants, to exciting new startups. The program recognizes outstanding AI-driven solutions, and excellence in AI platforms and infrastructure.

About Jitterbit

Jitterbit accelerates data transformation by unifying accountable AI agents, apps, and automation on the industry’s only AI-infused platform. Trusted in 60-plus countries and ranked No. 1 in enterprise ROI, Harmony empowers any user to securely build, deploy and manage intelligent automation and AI agents. We don’t just integrate systems; we orchestrate the future of work with intelligence you can trust. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Geoff Blaine

Jitterbit

Email: geoff.blaine@jitterbit.com