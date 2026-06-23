Jitterbit iPaaS Named 2026 CODiE Award Finalist for Best Integration Platform

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the leader in intelligent automation, integration and accountable AI, today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2026 CODiE Awards in the Best Integration Platform category.

The CODiE Awards' Best Integration Platform category honors solutions that excel in connecting diverse environments while simplifying management for all users. Jitterbit iPaaS bridges the gaps between legacy, on-premises and cloud systems to create a modern unified digital ecosystem.

By combining enterprise-grade orchestration, centralized control, and a robust layered security framework with a built-in iPaaS AI Assistant, the platform democratizes development for both IT developers and business users.

During the evaluation phase, CODiE Award independent judges highlighted Jitterbit as a mature, broad enterprise platform that squarely fits the Best Integration Platform category. Reviewers praised Jitterbit for its best-in-class cross-system orchestration, comprehensive extensibility and quantified enterprise ROI.

Additionally, evaluations emphasized the platform’s deep audited security and compliance posture — underpinned by its industry-first ISO 42001 certification — and noted its strong balance of usability, scalability, and secure agentic AI strategy.

“AI fundamentally transforms how integration is done, and integration technologies are essential to the success of enterprise AI initiatives,” said Jitterbit Chief Technology Officer Manoj Chaudhary. “By layering AI capabilities directly into the Harmony platform, we are removing the traditional roadblocks that stall AI-driven transformation. Being named a CODiE Award finalist highlights our dedication to offering an enterprise-grade platform where users can design, test, and deploy integrations with faster time-to-value and full confidence in their data governance.”

Now in its 40th year, the CODiE Awards are the technology industry's most established peer-reviewed recognition program. Finalists are selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by hundreds of independent industry experts including business leaders, educators, and subject matter specialists in each product category.

“The 2026 CODiE finalists represent some of the most exciting innovation we've seen in the program's 40-year history. From AI-powered education tools to enterprise platforms driving real business transformation, these products don't just push boundaries — they solve real problems for the organizations, educators, and users they serve,” said Jennifer Baranowski, President, CODiE Awards.

The 2026 CODiE Award winners will be announced on July 15, 2026. To view the full list of finalists and learn more about the program, visit codieawards.com/finalists.

Learn more about Jitterbit at https://www.jitterbit.com/.

About the CODiE Awards

The CODiE Awards are the technology industry's most established peer-reviewed recognition program. Since 1986, the CODiE Awards have recognized the companies and products transforming the way the world learns, works, and communicates. The awards span five tracks covering startup technology, developer and AI tools, digital transformation platforms, education technology, and industry-specific solutions. For more information, visit codieawards.com.

About Jitterbit

Jitterbit accelerates data transformation by unifying accountable AI agents, apps, and automation on the industry’s only AI-infused platform. Trusted in 60-plus countries and ranked No. 1 in enterprise ROI, Harmony empowers any user to securely build, deploy and manage intelligent automation and AI agents. We don’t just integrate systems; we orchestrate the future of work with intelligence you can trust. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



Media Contact:

Geoff Blaine

Jitterbit

Email: geoff.blaine@jitterbit.com