Fiserv to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

MILWAUKEE, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference in June.

Paul Todd, Chief Financial Officer, will represent Fiserv at the RW Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference at 3:45 p.m. ET on June 2, 2026.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

For more information contact:

Media Relations:

Investor Relations: Stacy Davidson Walter Pritchard Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Fiserv, Inc. Fiserv, Inc. stacy.davidson@fiserv.com walter.pritchard@fiserv.com



