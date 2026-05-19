Festi hf.: Managers and persons´ closely associated transactions

Please see the attached notifications.
Attachments
- Tilkynning - ÁSF
- Tilkynning - EGT
- Tilkynning - GA
- Tilkynning - KÓG
- Tilkynning - MH
- Tilkynning - MKI
- Tilkynning - ÓÁ
- Tilkynning - ÓÖS
- Tilkynning - SÓÓ
| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.
Please see the attached notifications.
Attachments
During the second exercise period under the share option plan for employees of Festi hf. (hereinafter “Festi” or the “Company”) and its subsidiaries, as approved at the Company’s Annual General...Read More
In accordance with the Remuneration Policy of Festi hf., a share option plan is in effect based on Article 10 of the Income Tax Act No. 90/2003, as approved at the Company’s Annual General Meeting...Read More