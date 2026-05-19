Festi hf.: Managers and persons´ closely associated transactions

 | Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

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Attachments


Attachments

Tilkynning - ÁSF Tilkynning - EGT Tilkynning - GA Tilkynning - KÓG Tilkynning - MH Tilkynning - MKI Tilkynning - ÓÁ Tilkynning - ÓÖS Tilkynning - SÓÓ
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