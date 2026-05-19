Get Outside with Sports, Fitness, and Plenty of Fun This Summer

St. Augustine, FL, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is the perfect time to get outside, stay active, and explore everything Florida’s Historic Coast outdoors. From yoga in picturesque gardens and exciting water sports competitions to fishing tournaments, golf outings, and eco-adventures, there are countless ways to enjoy the region’s natural beauty and vibrant outdoor culture.

Below are some of the top sports, fitness, and recreation opportunities happening this summer on Florida’s Historic Coast.

Yoga & Wellness Experiences

Yoga in the Radzinski Garden

Every third Saturday of the month Lightner Museum hosts a yoga session on the Trefry Family Green, surrounded by historic architecture and lush gardens in the heart of downtown St. Augustine.

Yoga on the Lawn

Every Sunday and Wednesday morning Pilates Yoga Loft hosts , Yoga on the Lawn at the Ximenez-Fatio House Museum. Participants can enjoy a one-hour vinyasa yoga session while taking in one of the city’s most charming historic settings.

Running, Triathlons & Fitness Challenges

Bridge of Lions 5K

On July 11, one of the area’s most popular summer races welcomes runners and walkers alike. The scenic course begins at the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, crosses the iconic Bridge of Lions, and finishes in the Davis Shores neighborhood.

Game On! St. Augustine Triathlon

Taking place on July 26 at Vilano Beach Oceanfront Park, athletes of all skill levels can compete in a variety of endurance events, including:

Olympic-distance triathlon

Sprint triathlon

Duathlon

Aquabike competitions

Water Sports & Coastal Adventures

Florida Skimboarding Pro/Am Tournament - Now in its 32nd year, this internationally recognized competition attracts amateur and professional skimboarders from around the world to compete August 14-16 at Vilano Beach. The event also includes a popular kids’ division and plenty of beachside excitement for spectators.

Lighthouse Guided Paddle - This unique guided experience at Anastasia State Park combines outdoor recreation with local history. Guests paddle through Salt Run before heading to the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum, where they can climb the lighthouse’s 219 steps for panoramic coastal views.

Equestrian & Rodeo Action

Drum Runner Series Barrel Racing - This monthly fast-paced rodeo event at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds showcases skilled riders and horses competing for the fastest barrel racing times in a thrilling cloverleaf course competition.

Golf for a Cause

14th Annual Fort Mose Golf Tournament - On June 15, Marsh Creek Country Club will welcome golfers of all experience levels to participate in this annual fundraiser benefiting the Fort Mose Historical Society. Founded in 1738, Fort Mose is recognized as the first legally sanctioned free Black settlement in what is now the United States.

Summer Fishing Tournaments - Fishing remains one of the signature outdoor experiences on Florida’s Historic Coast, and this summer’s tournament lineup offers opportunities for both seasoned anglers and newcomers to compete.

Featured Tournaments Include:

Several tournaments also support charitable causes, including youth services and Spina Bifida awareness initiatives.

Nature & Eco-Adventure Opportunities

Guana Tolomato Matanzas (GTM) National Estuarine Research Reserve

Nature lovers can immerse themselves in one of Northeast Florida’s most ecologically diverse environments at the GTM Research Reserve. Visitors can hike or bike the scenic trails, paddle through the estuaries and Guana Lake, or participate in one of the guided educational programs.

Throughout the summer the Reserves offers scheduled activities include:

Nature journaling

Guided exploration hikes

Family seining

Beach explorations

Endless Ways to Explore

With 42 miles of beaches, extensive trails, waterways, parks, and outdoor attractions, Florida’s Historic Coast offers endless opportunities to stay active and enjoy the summer season. To take advantage of summer fun family deals, visit www.floridashistoriccoast.com.

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Access code: hot runs

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach; and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine; and Threads @floridashistoriccoast

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