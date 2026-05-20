SMBs Hit a Cybersecurity Breaking Point as 91% Fear AI-Driven Attacks, Driving Shift to MSP-Led Security Models, WatchGuard Finds

SEATTLE, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity for MSPs, reveals that while most businesses believe they are adequately staffed, the complexity, speed, and scale of modern threats – especially those powered by artificial intelligence – have outpaced what internal teams can realistically manage.

The result is a fundamental shift away from do-it-yourself security toward externally delivered, always-on protection models.

According to the study of nearly 1,000 IT and cybersecurity leaders across 20 countries, 91% of organizations are concerned about AI-driven cyberattacks, while 75% experienced at least one cyber incident in the past year. At the same time, 54% say they lack the ability to deliver continuous 24/7 monitoring and response, and 67% need additional support to meet growing compliance demands.

Together, these pressures are forcing organizations to rethink how cybersecurity is delivered – and who is responsible for it.

From Internal Function to External Service Model

Despite investments in staffing and tools, internal IT teams are reaching their limits. The research shows that cybersecurity challenges are no longer driven by lack of awareness, but by an unsustainable operational burden.

Nearly half (48%) of organizations already rely on managed service providers (MSPs) to supplement their internal teams, signaling a broader shift toward MSPs as primary cybersecurity partners rather than secondary support.

“This is not a skills gap; it’s a capacity gap,” said Joe Smolarski, CEO of WatchGuard Technologies. “Organizations understand the risks. What they lack is the ability to monitor, detect, and respond at the speed and scale required today. Cybersecurity is moving beyond what internal teams can handle alone, creating a massive opportunity for MSPs to step in as true security partners.”

AI Reshapes Both Threats and Buying Behavior

Artificial intelligence is accelerating both sides of the cybersecurity equation, making attacks more sophisticated while also driving demand for smarter defenses.

The report finds that 44% of organizations are willing to pay more for AI-powered detection and response, highlighting a growing expectation that security providers deliver not just protection, but measurable outcomes.

At the same time, organizations are shifting how they evaluate cybersecurity partners. Traditional metrics like uptime and service delivery are giving way to outcome-based expectations such as:

Faster incident detection and response

Proactive threat prevention

Reduced operational complexity

Improved overall resilience

Nearly half of respondents now view their provider as a strategic advisor or proactive partner, underscoring the evolution of the MSP role.

Global Markets Vary, But Demand Is Converging

Cybersecurity adoption models differ by region, but the underlying challenges are increasingly universal.

Mature markets like the United States and France show higher reliance on managed services, while regions such as Mexico continue to lean on value-added resellers, and Canada demonstrates stronger adoption of consulting-led approaches. Despite these differences, organizations across all regions are converging around a shared set of priorities: 24/7 monitoring, faster response times, AI-driven capabilities, and compliance support.

Spending Accelerates as Security Becomes Mission-Critical

Even amid economic uncertainty, cybersecurity investment is rising. 75% of organizations expect their cybersecurity budgets to increase over the next two years, with spending focused on services that deliver continuous protection and clear, measurable outcomes.

This shift reflects a broader market reality. Cybersecurity is no longer a periodic investment and is now becoming a continuous, operational requirement.

A Defining Shift for the Cybersecurity Industry

The findings point to a fundamental change in how cybersecurity is delivered. As threats grow more complex and continuous, organizations are moving away from fragmented tools and reactive approaches toward integrated, always-on security services.

For MSPs, this represents a significant opportunity to evolve from IT support providers into full-scale cybersecurity partners, delivering the speed, intelligence, and operational scale that modern organizations require.

To understand the trends reshaping cybersecurity and the growing role of MSPs, read the complete report.

Methodology

The findings are based on an independent online survey of 842 IT and cybersecurity professionals at organizations with 2 to 2,499 employees. The survey was conducted in April 2026 across 20 countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Colombia, and Argentina, with results weighted to reflect global economic distribution.

About WatchGuard Technologies

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity, purpose‑built for managed service providers (MSPs). For more than 30 years, WatchGuard has defined how MSPs deliver security at scale, continuously innovating to stay ahead of every major shift in the threat landscape.

WatchGuard’s AI‑powered Unified Security Platform® delivers Zero Trust‑aligned network, endpoint, and identity protection in a single, integrated platform, enabling MSPs to reduce operational complexity, improve security outcomes, and grow their businesses more efficiently.

Trusted by more than 25,000 MSPs protecting over 1.5 million customers worldwide, WatchGuard enables partners to deliver strong, measurable security outcomes for customers across the globe.

Learn more at WatchGuard.com, follow WatchGuard on LinkedIn, or visit the WatchGuard CyberSecurity Hub for real-time threat insights.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.