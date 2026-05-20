Lemongrass Launches LCP AI SaaS Edition to Accelerate the Autonomous Enterprise

EDISON, N.J., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass, a specialist SAP cloud transformation partner, today announced the general availability of LCP AI SaaS Edition to identify acceleration opportunities for SAP transformations and adoption of Business AI. This is a significant advancement of its LCP AI platform that introduces native integrations with SAP and leading hyperscaler platforms, and AI-driven analysis of SAP design and customization documentation.

Florida Crystals Corporation, a vertically integrated sugarcane company, is among the first customers to adopt the new platform as part of its ongoing S/4HANA modernization program. Lemongrass is working with Florida Crystals to reduce custom code complexity and establish a clean core SAP architecture where customizations are modernized outside the SAP core to improve agility, simplify future upgrades, and enable AI readiness.

“The new LCP AI SaaS Edition will help us to eliminate any complexity in our custom code, achieve a clean core SAP architecture, and provide a clear path to SAP Public Cloud which is our ultimate goal,” said Kevin Grayling, Vice President and CIO of Florida Crystals.

The LCP AI SaaS Edition introduces two primary capabilities that distinguish it from prior releases. First, native integration with hyperscaler AI harnesses and integration with the newly released SAP Business AI platform. This means customers can now align LCP AI to whichever AI governance solution they prefer.

Secondly, the solution scans the entire to-be design for an SAP Transformation highlighting opportunities for simplification, clean core improvement and faster adoption of Business AI. This allows customers to have unparalleled insight into the detail of their prospective solution before executing test cycles, and ensures the business gets to see real AI as quickly as possible.

Clean Core is a central pillar of SAP’s modernization strategy, encouraging organizations to keep their ERP environments as close to standard as possible by minimizing customizations. This enables customers to significantly reduce the cost, time, and complexity associated with SAP modernization, while also reducing risk throughout the transformational journey.

Last year, Lemongrass announced its LCP AI Accelerator for Clean Core, an agent on its LCP AI platform, that rapidly analyzes SAP customizations and dependencies, groups related objects, generates functional specifications, and aligns findings with SAP Signavio and LeanIX process models. This helps enterprises accelerate clean core remediation and modernization planning at scale. LCP AI Accelerator is now available on store.sap.com.

Lemongrass has managed over 8,000 SAP systems globally and supported more than 750,000 SAP users across NA, EMEA, and APAC.

“LCP AI SaaS Edition is designed to remove the barriers to getting started with AI today,” said Tim Wintrip, CEO of Lemongrass. “Our customers and strategic partners can now unlock automated SAP operations and intelligent insights from day one, without the complexity of traditional implementation. Time-to-value just got dramatically shorter, and that is a game changer."

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a global SAP-focused cloud services provider focused on enabling Enterprises to turn SAP into a strategic advantage. Combining deep technical expertise with an AI-first operating model, Lemongrass delivers pragmatic, outcome-driven transformation across SAP, Cloud, and data environments.

The company was founded in 2008 and partners with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and SAP Cloud ERP, in the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

About Florida Crystals Corporation

Florida Crystals Corporation is a vertically integrated cane sugar company that rotates sugarcane, rice and vegetables on more than 190,000 acres in South Florida, where it also owns two sugar mills, a sugar refinery, a packaging and distribution center, Florida’s only rice mill and one of the largest renewable power plants of its kind in the U.S., which uses sugarcane fiber to generate eco-friendly energy that powers its sugar operations. Florida Crystals is Florida’s largest organic farmer and the only producer of Regenerative Organic Certified® sugar that is grown and milled in the U.S., which is sold through the Florida Crystals® brand. Its subsidiary, ASR Group International, Inc., is the world’s largest cane sugar refining and marketing company and sells sugar under the Domino®, C&H®, Florida Crystals®, Redpath®, Tate & Lyle®, Lyle's®, Sidul®, and Whitworths® brands. It also owns Tellus Products, which makes single-use, compostable tableware products from plant fibers sold under the Tellus® brand. Florida Crystals Corporation and ASR Group International, Inc. are holding companies that conduct business through their subsidiaries and are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Lemongrass Contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

kevin@tgprllc.com