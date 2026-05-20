Bitget Wallet's MOEW Joins RealGo as an AI Agent





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading everyday finance app, is bringing MOEW into RealGo as an AI Agent, extending its official mascot from an AI education guide into a new interactive experience for users. MOEW will be available in RealGo's app, where users can interact with the mascot through AI-powered conversations while participating in campaign activities tied to wallet connection, community engagement, and in-app rewards.

MOEW was launched in 2024 and has since evolved from a multi-chain community token into a character designed to make blockchain education more accessible. It later added AI capabilities including token analysis, market sentiment tracking, and chatbot interaction. Its entry into RealGo extends that role into a new app-based environment, allowing users to engage with MOEW as a conversational assistant.

RealGo uses augmented reality, AI, and location-based mechanics to build app-based experiences for meme communities. By introducing MOEW as an AI Agent in RealGo's marketplace, Bitget Wallet is testing a more interactive format for community engagement, where wallet activity, AI interaction, and reward participation come together in a single campaign experience. Additional ways for users to engage with MOEW may be introduced over time.

As part of the campaign, users can complete community and in-app tasks starting May 20 to share Harvest Pet rewards worth 5 BNB and 2 million RealGo game points. A separate campaign is expected to begin on May 27, allowing eligible users who connect Bitget Wallet in RealGo and withdraw tokens to a Bitget Wallet address to receive $1.50 in MOEW, with an initial reward pool of $5,000 in MOEW tokens.

Learn more about MOEW at donotfomoew.org and its official X channel .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards . The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

For more information, visit: X | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

About RealGo

RealGo is a premier Meme Infrastructure and Asset Application Layer. Leveraging AR+AI+LBS technology, we transform global Meme IPs into playable, liquid, and utility-driven assets. RealGo transcends traditional GameFi by providing meme communities with real-world interaction, sustainable economics, and multi-IP cultural integration. Our mission is to provide tangible utility and diverse application scenarios for the global meme ecosystem.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35c9644c-b92a-47ee-be38-680ef05bc35a