CampDoc Announces Integration with ACTIVE Network to Streamline Registration and Health Records for Camps and Youth Programs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CampDoc , the leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) system for camps and youth programs, announced a new integration with ACTIVE Network's ACTIVENet platform, a registration and member management software used by parks and recreation departments, YMCAs, JCCs, community centers, and public sector organizations across North America.

The integration sends participant, parent, and program data from the ACTIVENet platform into CampDoc, so health records and program-specific forms are created automatically as families register. This eliminates duplicate data entry, shortens setup time before each season, and gives staff clearer visibility into participant readiness ahead of opening day.

"Parks and recreation departments, YMCAs, and community organizations are running more programs than ever, often with leaner staff and tighter timelines," said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO of CampDoc. "Connecting ACTIVENet with CampDoc takes a real operational pain point off the table. Families register once, the right health forms reach them automatically, and staff get a clear view of who is ready well before a program starts."

Once registration data flows into CampDoc, families receive the specific forms and waivers required for their session or program, reducing confusion and improving the accuracy of the information that staff collect. From there, administrators can track form completion, identify missing items, and monitor readiness by roster, session, or group. This supports earlier follow-up and minimizes last-minute surprises before programs begin.

The integration also extends into onsite operations once programs are underway. CampDoc’s SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA certified solution stores sensitive information in a secure, structured format that supports compliance, reporting, and informed staff decision-making. In addition, staff are provided with onsite tools to track illnesses and injuries, medication administration, and even attendance in real time.

The integration is available now to any organization looking to pair purpose-built health record and safety workflows with the ACTIVENet platform. Whether an organization is currently using ACTIVENet, evaluating it as part of a new technology stack, or already running CampDoc and considering ACTIVENet, the integration provides a more connected experience for staff and families.

Camps, parks and recreation departments, YMCAs, JCCs, community centers, universities, and other youth-serving organizations interested in the ACTIVENet and CampDoc integration can learn more by contacting sales@campdoc.com or visiting www.campdoc.com .

About DocNetwork

CampDoc and SchoolDoc offer the most comprehensive Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution to help ensure the health and safety of children while they are away from home. DocNetwork is trusted by over 1,250 programs across all 50 states and internationally, including traditional day and residential camps, aquariums, museums, zoos, YMCAs, JCCs, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, parks and recreation facilities, colleges and universities, and K-12 public, private, and charter schools. For more information about DocNetwork and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com , www.schooldoc.com , or call 734-619-8300.

Contact:

Michael Ambrose, M.D.

734-619-8300

michael@docnetwork.org