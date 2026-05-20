Back to the Roots Bridges the Gap Between “Garden & Grocery” with Landmark Expansion into Nationwide Produce Aisles

OAKLAND, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back to the Roots, the nation’s leading organic gardening company, today announced a major retail expansion designed to bridge the gap between the garden and the grocery store. In an industry-leading move, the brand is bringing its organic seeds and soils out of the traditional garden center and directly into the grocery departments of major retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart Neighborhood Markets, Kroger, and Whole Foods Market.

The 2026 launch includes the expansion of Back to the Roots organic heirloom seeds into the Produce Sections of Target stores and Walmart Neighborhood Markets across the country. Additionally, the brand is expanding its premium organic soils—including its signature Compost and Potting Mix—into select Kroger and Whole Foods Market locations.

By placing the tools to grow food directly next to the food itself, Back to the Roots is challenging the retail status quo and treating "Garden & Grocery" as two parts of the same continuum of real, transparent food.

















“Back to the Roots was founded with a simple mission: to reconnect every family back to where their food comes from,” said Nikhil Arora, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Back to the Roots. “Introducing our organic seeds directly into the produce department is a massive step in that journey. We believe all food should be as simple and transparent as if you were growing it in your own backyard. When you see a seed packet next to a head of lettuce, it demystifies the food system and brings that connection to life.”

This placement is intended to inspire more than just home gardening; it is designed to foster a deeper appreciation for the agricultural process.

“We want gardening to inspire not just a connection to your own food, but a profound recognition of the farmers who grow the produce we see on shelves every day,” added Alejandro Velez, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Back to the Roots. “To us, the garden and the grocery store shouldn't be separate silos—they are part of the same ecosystem of real food. Whether you’re buying our compost at Whole Foods or our seeds at Target, you’re participating in a movement that celebrates the soil, the seed, and the harvest.”

The expansion comes as consumer interest in food transparency and edible gardening reaches an all-time high. By meeting consumers where they already shop for their weekly meals, Back to the Roots is making organic gardening more accessible to urban and suburban families who may not frequent traditional big-box garden centers.

The Back to the Roots organic heirloom seed collection and soil line are available now in the produce and grocery aisles of participating retailers. For more information, visit www.backtotheroots.com.

About Back to the Roots:

Back to the Roots is an organic gardening company that has evolved from an urban mushroom farm in Oakland, CA into a thriving national brand & pioneering organic gardening company. With a mission to reconnect everyone back to where food comes from, co-founders Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez are transforming the gardening industry by making it easy for anyone, anywhere to grow their own food.

Their award-winning line of organic soils, heirloom seeds, plant food, and grow kits are currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, At Home, Menards, Amazon, World Market, Petco, Kroger, Sam’s Club and Costco. Alejandro & Nikhil have also been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30, Inc 30 Under 30, EY Entrepreneurs of the Year NorCal, and CNN 10 Next Gen Entrepreneurs to Watch.

Media Contact:

press@backtotheroots.com

510.922.9758

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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