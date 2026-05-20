Disclosure of voting rights at AGM in Vistin Pharma ASA

Oslo, Norway, 20 May 2026

In relation to the Annual General Meeting in Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTN), on the 20th of May, the Company's Chair of the Board, Øyvin Brøymer, has received open proxies to represent a total of 7 535 422 shares in the Company at the AGM, corresponding to 16.99% of the total number of votes and shares in the Company. Together with the 14 509 280 shares held by Øyvin Brøymer through Intertrade Shipping AS, he will represent a total of 22 044 702 votes at the AGM, corresponding to a total of 49.71% of the total number of shares and votes in the Company. The proxies are only valid for the AGM and will lapse thereafter.







