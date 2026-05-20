Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) Announces New Development Candidate, ISB 2301, a First-in-Class Multispecific Immune Cells Activator Targeting Solid Tumors

Next-generation multispecific antibody, ISB 2301, targets 3 tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) and activates both T cells and natural killer (NK) cells

IGI’s clinically validated BEAT® platform enabled the development of ISB 2301

ISB 2301 is rapidly advancing toward the clinic; IGI intends to submit an IND application for ISB 2301 this year

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ichnos Glenmark Innovation, Inc. (IGI), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing Multispecific™ antibodies in oncology, today announced a new development candidate, ISB 2301, a first-in-class, multispecific immune cells (T and NK) activator, for the potential treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. ISB 2301 targets three tumor-associated antigens to trigger tumor cell death and engages both T cells and NK cells to ignite the immune system.

"We engineered ISB 2301 to match the biological complexity of solid tumors in a way that conventional immunotherapies have not been able to address,” said Lida Pacaud, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “By simultaneously targeting three tumor-associated antigens and engaging both T cells and NK cells, it deploys a level of multi-mechanistic precision that we believe sets a new benchmark for what multispecific antibodies can achieve in solid tumors.”

IGI designed ISB 2301 to induce potent antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), potent checkpoint inhibition, and a sustained type 1 immune response. IGI’s proprietary BEAT® technology enabled the development of this next-generation multispecific antibody, which can be manufactured with a standard multispecific antibody process. ISB 2301 demonstrates excellent pharmacokinetics, tolerability, and a favorable safety profile in non-human primates. IGI intends to file an IND submission by the end of this year and begin clinical studies in 2027.

“The early-stage clinical success of our prior lead investigational asset, ISB 2001, was a defining moment for IGI in that it attracted a collaboration with AbbVie, validating not just the science, but the platform behind it,” Pacaud added. “It’s this same platform that provided the engineering capability to develop such a highly complex molecule as ISB 2301. We look forward to advancing ISB 2301 into clinical studies and exploring the potential of this novel therapeutic approach for cancer patients with solid tumors.”

About IGI

IGI is a global, fully integrated clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative biologics in oncology. Headquartered in New York, NY, IGI is advancing a robust pipeline of novel, first-in-class Multispecifics™ aimed at addressing complex diseases and treating patients holistically. Powered by its proprietary BEAT® technology platform, IGI is committed to delivering breakthrough curative therapies to improve and extend the lives of patients battling hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.IGInnovate.com.

IGI Corporate Communications:

Corporate.communications@IGInnovate.com