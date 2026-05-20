ZoomRx launches Sagan Agents, the AI operating system purpose-built to agentify any pharma customer insights workflow

BOSTON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomRx, a strategic life sciences consultancy serving 19 of the top 20 global biopharma companies, today announced the launch of Sagan Agents: an AI-driven enterprise operating system that enables pharma insights and analytics teams to agentify any customer insights workflow. The platform is built on ZoomRx's proprietary data foundation of 15+ years of market context, 700M+ benchmark datapoints, and proprietary HCP / patient panels.

Pharma brand teams invest millions per brand annually in market research, yet a significant share of the questions they commission studies to answer have already been answered in their existing archive, buried in old decks and datasets hidden from view.

An agent for every output. Built for how pharma teams work.

Strategic Insights Agents are assembled from a library of biopharma-specific skills into flexible, brand-specific agentic workflows. Segmentation, message testing, patient journey, brand health tracking: any customer insights workflow can be agentified. Every output is a PowerPoint deliverable with a full Excel-based evidence trail, built to integrate into existing team workflows.

Data Archive Intelligence ingests a team's complete commercial knowledge base: quantitative datasets, qualitative transcripts, claims, reports, and CRM data, and more - all accessible by Strategic Insights Agents and grounded in brand and market-specific data.

Agentic Market Research takes teams from business question to deliverable in as little as hours or days for in-scope workflows, depending on study design and audience requirements: research design, fielding to ZoomRx's proprietary HCP and patient panels or synthetic audiences, automated analysis, and results fed back into the Data Archive to keep agents calibrated to changing market conditions.

Customer insights cycles that have historically taken weeks can be compressed into a continuous intelligence loop, with knowledge gaps identified and addressed on an ongoing basis.



"Most pharma AI platforms are generic infrastructure pointed at proprietary data. They give you the engine and ask you to figure out the rest. We built Sagan Agents on a different premise: the value is in the workflow, not the infrastructure. We've encoded 15 years of pharma analytical expertise as agent skills, built an evaluation framework that knows what good looks like for every deliverable type, and designed every workflow to keep human experts in the loop where their judgment is critical."

— Ty Harkness, Head of Sagan Agents, ZoomRx

Enterprise-grade security and governance

Sagan Agents is built for the compliance requirements of the world's largest biopharma enterprises.

Data Sovereignty: Logical isolation of client data is ensured through a multi-tenant architecture across. ZoomRx contracts with LLM providers under terms designed to prevent retention or training use of client inputs.

Logical isolation of client data is ensured through a multi-tenant architecture across. ZoomRx contracts with LLM providers under terms designed to prevent retention or training use of client inputs. Access Governance: Role-based access controls govern who sees what at the brand, indication, and data source level, with all activity captured in audit trails.

Role-based access controls govern who sees what at the brand, indication, and data source level, with all activity captured in audit trails. Output Integrity: Each agent output is linked to the source data, documents, and studies that informed it, supporting review and audit of how conclusions were reached.





“Enterprise AI in biopharma lives or dies on trust. Any AI vendor can say their platform is secure. What we can show is a complete evidence trail on every single output - every source, every inference, every data point that informed the answer. This is how you build trust with a brand team that puts AI-generated insights in front of their leadership.”

— Sivakumar K, VP Technology, ZoomRx

Available now

Sagan Agents is available via a per-brand annual subscription, priced on the order of a single large traditional market research study. Teams can request a demo at Sagan Agents by ZoomRx or contact ty.harkness@zoomrx.com.

About ZoomRx

ZoomRx is a strategic life sciences consultancy serving 19 of the top 20 global biopharma companies, operating at the intersection of pharma insights, data, and AI. Learn more at zoomrx.com.

Media Inquiries

David Tran, Head of Growth Marketing

245 Main St., Floor 2, Cambridge, MA 02142

+1 (714) 875-8678 | david.tran@zoomrx.com

Disclaimer: Statements regarding Sagan Agents' capabilities, performance, security, and customer outcomes reflect ZoomRx's current expectations as of publication and are subject to change. Research findings are informational only. Nothing herein constitutes medical, regulatory, legal, or investment advice or a guarantee of future performance.