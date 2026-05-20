AmpliTech Group Receives FCC and Canadian Certifications for Indoor 5G Infrastructure Supporting Next-Generation Wireless Coverage for Homes, Businesses, and Public Facilities

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ) today announced it has received full Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada certifications for its complete 5G Native Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Solution.

The approvals cover AmpliTech's entire end-to-end hardware stack including the 5G Pico Radio, AC and DC Mother Hubs, and high-density Cascading Hubs. With both U.S. and Canadian certifications secured, AmpliTech is cleared for immediate commercial sale, shipment, and network integration across the North American market.

Regulatory Milestone and Commercial Implications

Receiving both FCC and ISED certifications means AmpliTech’s complete indoor 5G solution is now fully approved for deployment across the United States and Canada. This allows wireless carriers, government organizations, and enterprise customers to move forward with installations more quickly and confidently, knowing the system meets required safety and performance standards. Because the entire solution has been certified together, customers can also benefit from a more streamlined deployment process, improved compatibility across installations, and faster network expansion without the need for major hardware modifications.

Application in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

The Fixed Wireless Access market continues to expand as operators seek cost-effective alternatives to physical fiber deployment. AmpliTech's Native DAS (Indoor 5G infrastructure) solution addresses key technical constraints in traditional FWA architectures. The certified Pico Radio is engineered to maximize data speeds and coverage range while operating with low power consumption. Paired with the AC/DC Mother Hubs and Cascading Hubs, operators can extend high-capacity 5G signals across thousands of feet, enabling FWA providers to deliver broadband connectivity to rural and suburban underserved areas with minimal hardware infrastructure.

Application in Private 5G (P5G) Enterprise Deployments

Private 5G deployments in environments such as smart factories, logistics facilities, military installations, and healthcare campuses demand low latency, security, and reliable indoor/outdoor coverage. AmpliTech's Native DAS (Indoor 5G) addresses these requirements through an integrated architecture in which the Pico Radio and distribution Hubs are designed to operate as a unified system.

Unlike legacy approaches that integrate hardware from multiple vendors, the Native DAS delivers Open RAN (O-RAN) interoperability within a single-vendor stack, reducing deployment complexity and setup time for enterprise integrators. The availability of both AC and DC Mother Hub variants extends deployment compatibility across standard commercial building power environments and heavy-industrial or defense power configurations.

Fawad Maqbool, CEO and CTO, stated, "Achieving full FCC and ISED compliance for our entire Native DAS ecosystem is one of the most significant technical and operational milestones in AmpliTech's history. We are no longer delivering standalone radios, we are bringing a fully compliant, end-to-end infrastructure solution to market. Our proprietary LNA integration provides this DAS with differentiated signal sensitivity and power efficiency. This dual-country certification gives our engineering, sales, and integration partners the ability to deploy full-scale networks immediately, and positions AMPG to address a substantial portion of the growing North American FWA and Private 5G markets. We have already received orders for this suite of products from a North American MNO end customer, with shipments slated to begin later this year, further validating our product development strategy and our R&D capabilities as we enter the broader small cells market."

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the domestic and international wireless communications, satellite, space, defense, and quantum computing markets. AmpliTech’s products are renowned for achieving the industry's lowest noise figures and power dissipation, enabling clearer, faster, and more reliable global data transmission. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," and "plan," involve movements, trends, and factors that are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including supply chain disruptions, market acceptance of O-RAN architectures, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jorge Flores

AmpliTech Group, Inc.

Tel: (631)-521-7831

Email: investors@amplitechgroup.com

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc