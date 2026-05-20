Bitget lists Nexus (NEX) for Spot Trading



VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the addition of Nexus (NEX) for spot trading. Trading for the NEX/USDT pair opens on May 20, 2026, 15:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from May 21, 2026, 16:00 (UTC).

Nexus is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to support high-frequency financial applications and verifiable finance through unified architecture. The platform addresses the structural fragmentation, latency, and counterparty risks of traditional networks by integrating a high-performance blockchain, an embedded decentralized exchange, and a native stablecoin into a single, cohesive protocol. This consolidation eliminates the overhead of transferring assets across disconnected applications, enabling instant transaction settlement to establish a highly efficient trading environment where operational safety is guaranteed directly on-chain.

The network directly processes transactions on its core infrastructure. It ensures instant, secure execution, such as debt issuance, or payment, is guaranteed by mathematical proof rather than intermediary trust. Overall, Nexus aims to transform digital markets into one secured by cryptographic proof, making secure, high-speed financial operations universally accessible and reliable.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Nexus (NEX) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging the gap between high-performance execution and completely verifiable, decentralized financial ecosystems.

For more details on Nexus (NEX), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a82bf14a-3625-45ed-91a2-fb06b191cf29