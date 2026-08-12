Bitget Wallet Launches Global Affiliate Program With Dual-track Commission Up to 60%





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a self-custodial crypto wallet for everyday finance, has launched a global Affiliate Program opening structured commission access to creators, community managers, and influencers across trading and payments verticals. The program offers up to 60% commission on trading activity alongside a parallel rebate structure on card spending, making it one of the first self-custodial wallets to tie affiliate earnings to both financial behaviors and the community trust behind them.

The program pays out across two tracks. Affiliates earn commission on crypto trades, including token swaps and perpetuals, and separately receive bonuses for every new cardholder they refer, plus an uncapped rebate on that cardholder's ongoing spending. The 60% trading commission carries no volume floor, a structural advantage over most competing programs. The program is open to anyone registered on Bitget Wallet with an active social or community presence. Specific product availability and reward structures vary by region and are subject to local regulations.

"Most affiliate programs in crypto reward a single behavior — usually trading volume or account signups," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "We structured this around daily activities, giving creators commission opportunities across both trading and payments reflects where crypto is heading — everyday financial utility. Creators closest to their communities are best positioned to bring that shift to real users. Financial access has always spread through trust and community, and the next hundred million people who use crypto as everyday money will find it through someone they already trust."

Established in 2018 and trusted by over 100 million users worldwide, Bitget Wallet gives users access to over one million crypto and tokenized real-world assets across 130+ blockchains — from major tokens to stocks, ETFs, and gold — through an institutional-grade decentralized trading aggregation engine. The platform is built with hundreds of partners including Visa, Mastercard, Robinhood, Ondo, Ripple, Circle, and Tether, spanning payments, asset access, and market infrastructure.

Bitget Wallet sits at an intersection that remains rare: a self-custodial platform built for the full range of everyday financial activity, operating a complete payment stack — a crypto card issued across 50+ markets and spendable at 150 million merchants globally, QR payments connected to local rails across Asia-Pacific and Latin America, and bank transfers reaching hundreds of financial institutions worldwide. Payment transactions on the platform recently overtook trading by volume, with card spending tripling through H1 2026. Underpinning the stack is the Onchain Payments Matrix, a payment infrastructure connecting blockchains, card networks, stablecoin issuers, and banks, which has processed over $177 billion in stablecoin volume to date.

For more details, visit the Bitget Wallet website.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet built for everyday finance, trusted by over 100 million people to save, send, and spend digital dollars — and access global markets. It brings together stablecoin payments, Visa and Mastercard crypto cards, local buying and cash-out options, support for more than 100 fiat currencies, earning products, and access to more than 1 million crypto and tokenized real-world assets across 130+ blockchains in one account. Users retain full ownership of their assets, protected by hardware-backed key security, independent security audits, real-time risk monitoring, and a $300 million user protection fund. For more information, visit web3.bitget.com.

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Disclaimer: For informational purposes only. Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility. No profit is guaranteed. You are strongly advised to conduct own research before investing at your own discretion. Nothing on this page shall be construed as financial advice or solicitation. Past performance does not indicate future results.

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