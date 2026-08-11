Bitget Expands CFD Business with Institutional-Grade Liquidity Solutions





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has expanded its CFD business with the launch of Institutional-Grade Liquidity Solutions, a dedicated offering for quantitative trading teams, proprietary trading firms (Prop Firms), funds, retail brokers, and high-net-worth professional traders. The solution brings together 100% Straight-Through Processing (STP), deep multi-tier liquidity, sub-millisecond order matching, and FIX API connectivity for clients managing large-volume and automated trading strategies.

The launch comes as automation plays a growing role in global trading. Quantitative strategies, high-frequency trading, futures-spot arbitrage, and Expert Advisor (EA) models place different demands on execution compared with typical retail activity. At higher volumes and frequencies, market depth, order routing, latency, and connectivity to proprietary systems can have a direct impact on execution quality.

Bitget has built the new offering around a 100% STP execution model. Orders are routed directly to external liquidity pools without manual dealing intervention, giving clients a clear path from order submission to the underlying liquidity provider. The model is designed for firms running sustained order flow and strategies that require consistent market access across different conditions.

Bitget aggregates liquidity across institutional sources, including Tier-1 banks and non-bank market makers, with multiple levels of market depth available to clients. For firms placing larger orders or executing continuously, deeper order books can help reduce slippage and market impact when the liquidity available at the top of the book cannot absorb the full trade at a single price. Bitget's trading servers are deployed in major financial data centres, including London (LD4) and Tokyo (TY3), with dedicated networks and direct fibre connectivity supporting sub-millisecond order matching. The solution also supports FIX API, allowing quantitative teams, brokers, and other institutional clients to connect existing proprietary systems, bridges, and liquidity aggregators directly to Bitget's CFD environment.

“As trading becomes more automated and sophisticated, the quality of the infrastructure behind every trade becomes increasingly important,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Professional traders need consistent execution, deep liquidity and reliable connectivity to run their strategies effectively at scale. With our institutional liquidity offering, we are strengthening the foundation of our CFD business to serve these clients better and support the next stage of Bitget's growth across global markets.”

Client assets are segregated from Bitget's operational funds and held through independent custody accounts, alongside compliance reviews and third-party auditing standards. This framework provides institutional clients with greater visibility into how assets are managed as they scale their activity on the platform.

The launch broadens Bitget's CFD offering as the company continues to develop its multi-asset trading ecosystem. Retail users will be able to access Bitget's standard CFD environment through the App, Web, and MT5, while institutional clients can use a dedicated setup built for higher-volume strategies, deeper liquidity requirements, and direct system connectivity. The expansion allows Bitget to serve a wider range of trading activity as its CFD business grows globally.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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