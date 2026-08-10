Bitget Reports 18x Growth in rToken Trading Activity as Tokenized Markets Mature in July





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has released its July 2026 Transparency Report, highlighting growing adoption of tokenized financial markets as users increasingly incorporated tokenized equities into broader trading and investment strategies. The report also outlines continued expansion across unified trading infrastructure, AI-powered investing, institutional products and onchain finance as tokenized assets become more deeply integrated into digital markets.

The month saw rToken surpassing US$100 million in assets under management within five weeks of launch, reaching approximately US$114 million by July 6. During the same period, cumulative trading volume reached US$671.37 million, including average daily trading volume of US$19.75 million, with more than 100,000 users trading rTokens. The report also found daily trading-user penetration increasing 18-fold from launch, while 42.87% of first-time buyers increased their positions within seven days, reflecting growing engagement beyond initial purchases.

Industry research published during the month reinforced Bitget’s position across trading infrastructure. CryptoRank found that Bitget recorded the lowest slippage for large tokenized equity trades and the highest balanced displayed liquidity within 50 basis points among the exchanges analysed. The CoinGlass 2026 Derivatives Market Report ranked Bitget second globally for ETH liquidity depth with US$81.37 million in order-book depth and fourth globally for BTC liquidity depth, while TokenInsight reported nearly US$70 billion in TradFi perpetual trading volume on Bitget during Q2 2026.

“Tokenized assets are only as strong as the market behind them. Investors don’t care how many assets an exchange lists if they can't trade them efficiently.," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "DeFiLlama latest research shows that Bitget delivers the deepest liquidity and execution for tokenized equities among the exchanges evaluated. As adoption grows, that's what will decide which platforms investors continue to trust.”

Beyond market activity, Bitget continued to expand the infrastructure supporting tokenized finance. During July, the exchange enabled more than 100 tokenized U.S. stocks to be used as collateral within its Unified Trading Account, introduced GetAgent Playbook to extend AI-powered trading into tokenized investing, and released an institutional cross-asset collateral playbook exploring capital efficiency across crypto and tokenized assets.

Bitget Wallet also surpassed 100 million users, expanding stablecoin payment connectivity and tokenized asset access through new integrations including Robinhood Chain and Assetback. Beyond product development, Bitget expanded its Blockchain4Youth partnership with UNICEF's Game Changers Coalition from eight to eleven countries, extending blockchain, AI and financial literacy education to more young people worldwide.

The July Transparency Report reflects the continued evolution of tokenized markets as users increasingly integrate tokenized assets into active trading, portfolio management and cross-asset investing. The report reflects Bitget’s continued investment in market infrastructure, liquidity and institutional products, as tokenized finance becomes more integrated across retail and institutional markets.

To read the report, visit here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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