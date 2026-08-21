Bitget CFD Introduces Dynamic Leverage With Up to 800x Leverage on Gold





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has introduced Dynamic Leverage and Tiered Margin Management for XAUUSD and USDCNH, offering leverage of up to 800x on gold and 100x on USD/offshore renminbi. The new structure adjusts margin requirements according to position exposure, giving traders greater flexibility in how they deploy capital while scaling risk controls for larger positions.

The upgrade comes as traditional markets take a larger role within Bitget's trading ecosystem. Gold has been a major driver of that activity, with Bitget's CFD daily trading volume previously reaching $8 billion amid heightened demand for XAUUSD. The latest update builds on Bitget's expansion of its CFD infrastructure as traders increasingly move between crypto, commodities, currencies, and indices.

For XAUUSD positions of up to 100,000 USDT, the margin rate starts at 0.125%, equivalent to maximum leverage of 800x. For USDCNH positions of up to 1 million USDT, the margin rate starts at 1%, equivalent to 100x leverage. Margin requirements rise progressively across higher exposure tiers, with each rate applying only to the portion of a position within that tier.

“Traders are moving across markets much more actively, so how they use their capital matters,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Dynamic leverage gives them more flexibility as positions grow, while keeping risk controls in place. That matters especially for markets like gold, where macro events can change trading activity very quickly.”

The upgrade follows Bitget's continued expansion of its CFD offering, including new account modes, enhanced copy trading risk controls, and deeper integration of traditional markets within its Universal Exchange ecosystem. The introduction of dynamic leverage extends that infrastructure with a margin framework designed around different levels of trading exposure.

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About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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