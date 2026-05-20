Shirofune Introduces ChatGPT Ads Integration to Help Advertisers Manage the Next Frontier of AI Media

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the award-winning digital advertising automation management platform trusted by over 13,000 accounts worldwide, today announced the addition of ChatGPT Ads to its growing roster of supported channels. The integration allows advertisers and agencies to manage ChatGPT Ads within the same Shirofune interface they use for search, social, retail media, e-commerce, and other performance channels.

ChatGPT Ads represents an emerging opportunity for brands to reach users in highly contextual, intent-rich moments. Unlike traditional keyword-based advertising, ChatGPT Ads are guided by conversational context and relevance signals, requiring marketers to rethink how they structure, test, and optimize campaigns in a new environment. For performance marketers, this also creates a new challenge: understanding how an emerging AI-native channel contributes not only to immediate ROAS, but also to new-customer acquisition and long-term customer value.

With Shirofune’s ChatGPT Ads integration, advertisers can bring this new channel into their broader media operations without creating another siloed workflow. Teams can manage budgets, bids, ads, and reporting through Shirofune’s centralized platform, helping them test the channel quickly while maintaining visibility across their full performance marketing mix. By viewing ChatGPT Ads alongside other channels, marketers can better evaluate whether early performance supports broader goals such as profitable ROAS, higher-quality traffic, and customer lifetime value (LTV).

“ChatGPT Ads is still in its earliest stage as an advertising platform, but that is exactly why brands and agencies should start learning now,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune. “The mechanics are different from search or social. Advertisers are not simply bidding on keywords; they are trying to understand how their message fits into a user’s context and intent. By integrating ChatGPT Ads into Shirofune, we are helping marketers experiment with this new channel while keeping it connected to the same automation, optimization, and reporting workflows they already rely on.”

Consumers increasingly turn to AI systems for advice, evaluations, and recommendations, marking the next major iteration of digital advertising and product discovery. AI Platforms such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Perplexity AI, Google’s Gemini, Claude and Amazon’s Rufus are increasingly becoming the first touchpoint in the consumer journey, often shaping purchase consideration before a shopper visits a retailer's website or even conducts a traditional search. This shift introduces a fundamentally new advertising dynamic: intent signals now emerge earlier and are inferred contextually rather than expressed through direct keyword searches.

“Every new ad platform creates opportunity, but it also creates complexity,” added Kikuchi. “Our goal is to make sure advertisers can adopt emerging channels like ChatGPT Ads without losing control of their data, budgets, or performance strategy. Shirofune gives teams a practical way to test what is new while keeping their media operations disciplined, measurable, and scalable so they can optimize for both near-term ROAS and long-term customer growth.”

With the ChatGPT Ads integration, Shirofune users can:

Centralize ChatGPT Ads campaign management – Manage ChatGPT Ads alongside other major digital ad channels from one dashboard, reducing the operational burden of learning and monitoring another platform.

– Manage ChatGPT Ads alongside other major digital ad channels from one dashboard, reducing the operational burden of learning and monitoring another platform. Streamline budgeting and bidding – Set budgets and bids through Shirofune and manage early-stage campaign testing without having to manually move between separate ad consoles.

– Set budgets and bids through Shirofune and manage early-stage campaign testing without having to manually move between separate ad consoles. Support context-driven campaign testing – Adapt campaign strategy for an environment where ad delivery is informed by conversational context rather than traditional keyword matching alone.

– Adapt campaign strategy for an environment where ad delivery is informed by conversational context rather than traditional keyword matching alone. Unify reporting across channels – View ChatGPT Ads performance alongside other platforms to better understand how the channel contributes to traffic, conversions, and broader customer acquisition efforts.

– View ChatGPT Ads performance alongside other platforms to better understand how the channel contributes to traffic, conversions, and broader customer acquisition efforts. Move faster without adding manual workload – Give teams a way to test a new AI-native advertising channel while maintaining consistent processes for campaign setup, monitoring, and optimization.



The integration reflects Shirofune’s broader objective of helping advertisers eliminate marketing silos as the media landscape grows more fragmented. As new advertising environments emerge, teams often struggle to connect campaign data, creative learnings, and performance history across platforms. Shirofune addresses this challenge by bringing channel management, automation, and reporting into a single system, allowing marketers to focus less on repetitive operational tasks and more on strategy, testing, and growth.

The ChatGPT Ads integration continues Shirofune’s expansion of its omnichannel capabilities, complementing existing support for platforms including Google, Microsoft, Meta, TikTok, X, LinkedIn, Reddit, and leading e-commerce and analytics tools.

For more information about Shirofune and its ChatGPT Ads integration, visit https://shirofune.io/ .

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management platform that maximizes the efficiency and performance of major digital advertising channels. Designed to simplify complex ad operations through intelligent automation, Shirofune empowers advertisers to focus on strategy while achieving consistent, scalable results. Over 13,000 accounts and 300,000 active campaigns have been managed through Shirofune, which is the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. In April 2025, CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi was awarded the GOLD — Marketing Technology Innovator of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) as well as the AdWeek TechStack Award

Media Contact:

Michele Nachum

Firecracker PR

michele@firecrackerpr.com