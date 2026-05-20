New York, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treno Scope, the leading Web3 market data infrastructure in Southeast Asia, has officially released its 2026 Security Strategic Roadmap. The announcement reveals that “data security and anti-manipulation” have been elevated to the highest strategic priority for the year, with formal audit integration processes initiated with global blockchain security leaders such as CertiK and SlowMist.

Key Highlights

Proactive Regulatory Engagement: Top-tier audit integration underway

Building a “Zero Trust” Architecture: Internal controls first

ISO 27001 Alignment: Creating a compliance moat

Industry Vision: Trust is the greatest asset

At the same time, Treno Scope announced an upgrade of its internal risk control systems, aiming for full alignment with internationally recognized ISO 27001 information security management standards. These forward-looking initiatives underscore the Treno Scope commitment to establishing “bank-grade” data trust standards for the Southeast Asian market.

In the crypto data space, few platforms are willing to open their code for third-party review. Treno Scope has chosen to be a pioneer, breaking with industry norms.

According to official sources, the tech team of Treno Scope has entered the pre-audit phase, preparing core aggregation algorithms and API distribution architecture for rigorous scrutiny by leading security institutions.

“We are actively advancing partnerships with top-tier security vendors like CertiK and SlowMist,” said CTO at Treno Scope. “Our goal is clear: to secure authoritative health check reports for the core code of Treno Scope within 2026. This is not just about preventing hacks but about proving to users that our T-Verify data processing logic is transparent, neutral, and immune to internal tampering.”

While awaiting third-party certification, Treno Scope has proactively deployed a “zero trust” security architecture internally:

Multi-Signature Management: Core database write permissions are distributed, eliminating the risk of a single administrator maliciously altering price data.

End-to-End Monitoring: A 24/7 anomaly detection system is in place, capable of millisecond-level identification and blocking of DDoS attacks or data poisoning targeting API endpoints.

Treno Scope emphasizes that security is not just a certificate, but an ongoing defensive mechanism.

Beyond technical fortification, Treno Scope is raising its operational compliance standards.

The company announced that its internal Information Security Management System (ISMS) is being restructured to meet ISO 27001 standards. This means every operational detail—from employee data access to server disaster recovery—is being aligned with the rigorous standards of traditional finance (TradFi).

For institutional investors preparing to enter the Southeast Asian market via Treno Scope, this compliance stance is a clear reassurance, demonstrating the fundamental capability and long-term commitment of Treno Scope to serving high-net-worth clients and compliant funds.

In Southeast Asian traffic-driven market, Treno Scope has chosen a heavier path—investing deeply in security and compliance at the infrastructure level.

“We know that trust is the most valuable currency in financial infrastructure,” said the CEO when discussing the roadmap. “While we are in a phase of accelerated security development, our commitment to transparent industry engagement will not change. We hope our efforts will raise the security bar across the Southeast Asian data sector.”

As the security roadmap is implemented, Treno Scope is evolving from a simple market data tool into a “verifiable, trustworthy, and auditable” data ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This article is for market information and data analysis purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

About Treno Scope

Treno Scope is a professional cryptocurrency market data service platform, providing comprehensive real-time pricing, market capitalization rankings, trading volume statistics, and historical trend analysis for global crypto assets. Deeply rooted in the Southeast Asian crypto market, Treno Scope leverages an extensive regional data acquisition network and integrates diverse market information to deliver accurate, comprehensive market insights and data support for global investors—especially those in Southeast Asia—helping users efficiently track market dynamics.

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