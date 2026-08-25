Treno Scope Advances AI-Native Market Data Infrastructure Upgrade and Explores Indonesian Market Data Collaboration with Tokocrypto

New York, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI Agents move from information retrieval toward tool calling, the way financial data is used is also changing. Recently, Treno Scope has been advancing an upgrade of its market data infrastructure for AI Agents, exploring data-calling capabilities based on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling real-time market data, Order Book depth, liquidity, trading data, and market anomaly signals to be called by AI applications and developer tools in a more structured manner.





This upgrade means that Treno Scope is further evolving from a traditional “data display platform” into AI-native Market Data Infrastructure. In the future, developers will be able to connect the market data of Treno Scope through standardized interfaces to AI Agent environments that support tool calling and Remote MCP, including next-generation application ecosystems represented by mainstream technical frameworks such as the OpenAI Responses API.

Unlike traditional APIs that only return price and trading volume, Treno Scope aims to further provide Agent-Ready Market Data suitable for AI understanding and invocation. In addition to real-time prices, it will also provide liquidity, order book depth, bid-ask spreads, data timestamps, sources, and verification status, enabling AI not only to “obtain data” when generating market assessments, but also to understand where the data comes from, whether it is timely, and what differences exist across markets.

As an important extension of this technical roadmap in the Southeast Asian market, Treno Scope is exploring market data collaboration with Tokocrypto, an Indonesian digital asset platform. The two parties are currently conducting assessments around Indonesian local trading data, liquidity analysis, data standardization, and regional market research.

The local trading market of Tokocrypto can generate multidimensional data, including Order Book, Recent Trades, candlestick charts, trading volume, and trading pairs. Treno Scope aims to combine its own data standardization, anomaly detection, and analytical framework to connect these local market data with cross-market information, enabling a more comprehensive observation of the real liquidity of the Indonesian market from dimensions such as trading volume, order book depth, bid-ask spreads, and trade structure.

The two parties are evaluating how to integrate the local trading market data of Tokocrypto with the AI data interfaces and market analytics capabilities of Treno Scope, providing a foundation for future real-time market analysis, liquidity benchmarking, and regional data research.

Preston Beh, CEO of Treno Scope, stated:

“AI is changing the way market data is used. In the past, data mainly served human reading and analysis. In the future, more and more data will be called directly by AI Agents and automated systems. This also means that data needs to be not only real-time, but also supported by clear sources, unified structures, and verifiable quality. Indonesia has an active and distinctive local trading market, and through our exploratory collaboration with Tokocrypto, we hope to bring this real market data into a more complete regional data system.”

For Treno Scope, building a Southeast Asian data network is not simply about adding more data sources, but about creating a genuine connection between global market data and local trading behavior.

As MCP, AI Agents, and tool calling gradually become important foundations for next-generation AI applications, Treno Scope will continue to enhance its product capabilities around real-time market data, Data Provenance, liquidity analysis, T-Verify data verification, and Agent-Ready APIs, enabling market data not only to be read by humans, but also to be understood and used more accurately by AI.

About Treno Scope

Treno Scope is a data and market intelligence platform for the digital asset market, providing services such as real-time crypto market data, trading platform data, market depth and liquidity analysis, on-chain analytics, and regional market insights. Through multi-source data collection, standardization, and data verification mechanisms, the platform provides market data infrastructure for investors, research institutions, developers, and digital asset platforms.