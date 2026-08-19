Treno Scope and PINTU Explore Real-Time Market Data Collaboration to Enhance the Crypto Market Data Experience in Indonesia

New York, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In August 2026, Treno Scope is further strengthening its data infrastructure for the Southeast Asian market, upgrading its capabilities around real-time market data, cross-market data standardization, and regional market insights, with Indonesia identified as one of its key markets. At the same time, Treno Scope is exploring a real-time market data collaboration with Indonesian digital asset platform PINTU, aiming to bring more comprehensive data capabilities into local products and user scenarios.





The focus of this upgrade is not simply to add more tokens, but to further improve data processing capabilities across different trading markets. In response to data sources that differ in price, trading volume, liquidity, and update frequency, Treno Scope will use unified data standardization, anomaly detection, and cross-market reference mechanisms to ensure that information from different markets can be understood and used in a more consistent manner.

This also represents an important step in Treno Scope advancing its Southeast Asia regional data strategy.

As one of the most active digital asset markets in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is entering a new stage of development. With its regulatory framework gradually maturing, its user base expanding, and its trading products becoming increasingly diverse, user demand for market data has shifted from simply “seeing prices” to understanding the trading volume, liquidity, and market changes behind those prices.

Based on this trend, Treno Scope and PINTU are conducting a cooperation assessment around real-time market data, cross-market reference data, data standardization, and regional market insights.

The scenarios currently being explored by the two parties include real-time price and trading data, cross-platform market references, asset trend analysis, and data services more closely aligned with the Indonesian market. The specific data scope and product integration methods will be further determined based on subsequent technical verification and actual product requirements.

Preston Beh, CEO of Treno Scope, stated:

“What the Southeast Asian market truly lacks is not more data, but infrastructure capable of connecting data from different sources and transforming it into clear market signals. Indonesia is an important market in our regional data strategy. Through our exploratory collaboration with PINTU, we hope to bring the real-time data and market analytics capabilities of Treno Scope closer to the real user scenarios of local users.”

For Treno Scope, this upgrade is also an important extension of the platform development from global market data coverage toward regionalized data infrastructure.

Going forward, Treno Scope will continue to enhance its product capabilities around real-time market data, liquidity analysis, data quality verification, developer APIs, and Southeast Asia regional market research, while gradually establishing data connections with more local trading platforms, wallets, and developers.

About Treno Scope

Treno Scope is a data and market intelligence platform for the digital asset market, providing services such as real-time crypto market data, trading platform data, market depth and liquidity analysis, on-chain analytics, and regional market insights. Through multi-source data collection, standardization, and data verification mechanisms, the platform provides market data infrastructure for investors, research institutions, developers, and digital asset platforms.