Interact Advances its Agentic AI Vision with Content Moderation, Cross-System Search, and Workday Workflows

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interact, the provider of the Employee Experience Platform that powers the world's best workplaces, today released Action Agent, an AI capability that moderates intranet content and helps enterprises manage community risk at scale. The release also expands AI Search and Workday workflows.

Action Agent joins Signal Agent in Interact's agentic AI platform, advancing a journey from AI that listens, to AI that learns, to AI that acts.

What’s new:

Action Agent moderates content, completes tasks, and surfaces answers across systems

moderates content, completes tasks, and surfaces answers across systems AI Search expands into uploaded documents and connected workplace systems

expands into uploaded documents and connected workplace systems Workday integration now supports PTO requests from the intranet homepage

now supports PTO requests from the intranet homepage Mobile authentication lets frontline employees sign in with Google or Apple credentials





These new capabilities help enterprises protect culture, eliminate information silos, and complete everyday HR tasks faster. The release follows Interact's #1 ranking in the 2026 ClearBox Consulting Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms Report, which recognized Interact for “significant innovation, especially around AI.”

“Every great enterprise wants to give its people the fastest path to the best work of their careers. Seven things make that possible — communication, knowledge, tools, community, alignment, recognition, and self-service — and enterprises deserve a platform that meets every one of them. That’s what drives our innovation,” said Simon Dance, CEO of Interact. “Signal Agent listens. AI Search enables learning. Action Agent safeguards. We're not adding features. We’re building the AI-driven platform that meets all seven needs better than anything else on the market.”

AI you can trust to protect culture at scale.

Unmoderated employee-generated content can create real risk, including brand exposure, legal liability, and cultural erosion. Action Agent now extends to community management. When user-generated content triggers classifications for inappropriate or risky material, the agent automatically removes or flags it, enabling safer, more scalable community management without adding headcount.

In a recent Interact AI Masterclass poll of more than 200 professionals, 39% said AI outputs feel generic and 19% said they don’t trust the results — reinforcing the need for enterprise AI systems that actively manage quality and risk.

Stop the information scavenger hunt.

Employees shouldn’t have to remember where information lives. AI Search now understands content inside uploaded documents, turning static policy handbooks and compliance files into instantly findable answers. With new Workplace Connectors, AI Search extends beyond the intranet into systems like SharePoint and ServiceNow, delivering answers from across the knowledge ecosystem in a single natural-language search experience. The result: fewer context switches, less time lost hunting, and more time spent doing the work that matters.

The everyday gets easier.

Two of the most common workflow interruptions in an employee's day just got shorter. Employees can now submit PTO requests directly from the Interact homepage through an expanded Workday integration, without switching systems. And frontline employees can sign into the Interact mobile app using Google or Apple credentials, removing a common barrier to mobile access for deskless workers.

Action Agent is available to all Interact customers today, May 20, 2026, joining Signal Agent in Interact’s agentic AI platform.

About Interact

Interact powers the world's best workplaces. Organizations like Levi’s, Domino’s, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Subway trust Interact’s AI-driven, comprehensive employee experience platform to connect, engage, and inform their most important asset: their employees. To learn more, visit www.interactsoftware.com.

Contact: Emma Johnson

emma.johnson@interactsoftware.com

Brand Marketing Lead

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb3c88e8-6d05-45c2-a4da-0cbc528ab26e