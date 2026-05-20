CTERA Reinforces Leadership in Enterprise Data Innovation with Launch of CTERA InsightAI

New York, NY, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, a leader in intelligent data management, today announced the launch of CTERA InsightAI, a new Agentic AI intelligence layer for the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform. Designed to help enterprises deeply understand, manage, secure, and optimize their unstructured data estates, CTERA InsightAI transforms traditional data observability into proactive, AI-driven data operations.

CTERA InsightAI continuously analyzes enterprise data activity to surface emerging risks, unusual behavior, operational inefficiencies, and shifting storage consumption patterns in real time. Instead of forcing teams to manually sift through disconnected tools and noisy logs, it uses artificial intelligence to connect activity, audit trails, metadata, permissions, capacity trends, and security events into a clear view of what is happening and where action is needed.

By turning complex telemetry into actionable intelligence, CTERA InsightAI helps organizations strengthen data governance, improve security posture, and optimize how they manage fast-growing unstructured data estates.

CTERA InsightAI is not a traditional analytics dashboard or static reporting tool. Instead, it explains what is happening across the environment, why it matters, and how administrators can take corrective action or uncover optimization opportunities through natural language interaction.

CTERA InsightAI is designed to help organizations tackle five major enterprise data management challenges:

Security and Threat Investigation: CTERA InsightAI performs AI-driven analysis of audit logs and file system activity to identify suspicious behaviors and execute deeper investigations in the file system. It pinpoints the precise files and users affected to investigate faster, accelerate targeted recovery operations, and reconstruct events for security and forensic investigations. Users can also easily create an executive-ready report of an incident.

CTERA InsightAI performs AI-driven analysis of audit logs and file system activity to identify suspicious behaviors and execute deeper investigations in the file system. It pinpoints the precise files and users affected to investigate faster, accelerate targeted recovery operations, and reconstruct events for security and forensic investigations. Users can also easily create an executive-ready report of an incident. Compliance and Governance: CTERA InsightAI supports comprehensive audit logging, immutable record preservation with customizable agent-generated reports to simplify regulatory compliance and support governance requirements for frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA and SOX.

CTERA InsightAI supports comprehensive audit logging, immutable record preservation with customizable agent-generated reports to simplify regulatory compliance and support governance requirements for frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA and SOX. Storage Cost Optimization: CTERA InsightAI provides AI-powered visibility into storage growth, stale data, usage trends, and data lifecycle inefficiencies. This helps organizations reduce unnecessary storage expansion, improve forecasting accuracy, and optimize capacity utilization.

CTERA InsightAI provides AI-powered visibility into storage growth, stale data, usage trends, and data lifecycle inefficiencies. This helps organizations reduce unnecessary storage expansion, improve forecasting accuracy, and optimize capacity utilization. Chargeback and Consumption Analytics: CTERA InsightAI enables detailed visibility into business-unit storage consumption and usage patterns, supporting accurate chargeback and showback models for improved financial accountability and resource planning.

CTERA InsightAI enables detailed visibility into business-unit storage consumption and usage patterns, supporting accurate chargeback and showback models for improved financial accountability and resource planning. Operational Efficiency: CTERA InsightAI combines automated reporting, proactive recommendations, and the new “Ask InsightAI” natural language assistant to help IT teams quickly investigate issues, understand what is happening across the storage environment, and accelerate decision making.

CTERA InsightAI can be deployed as a CTERA-hosted SaaS offering, within a managed customer VPC on Azure or AWS, or fully deployed within customer-controlled private cloud environments, including AWS GovCloud and Azure Government.

"Futurum's 2026 research shows keeping pace with data growth is the top challenge facing enterprise data teams. Over 50% are prioritizing generative and agentic AI to address it, yet most remain dissatisfied with data quality, governance, and insight extraction from existing stacks," noted Brad Shimmin, Vice President & Practice Lead, Data Intelligence, Analytics & Infrastructure, The Futurum Group. "By embedding AI-driven intelligence directly into the storage layer, CTERA InsightAI gives data and security leaders a clear path from reactive firefighting to proactive, automated data management."

"Enterprise unstructured data environments have become far too complex for humans to manually analyze, and AI is fundamentally changing how enterprises manage and interact with their data,” said Oded Nagel, CEO, CTERA. “CTERA InsightAI is ushering in a major evolution in enterprise data management by bringing intelligence, automation, and natural language interaction directly into the storage environment itself. Rather than forcing organizations to stitch together multiple analytics and monitoring tools, CTERA is delivering a unified data fabric that helps enterprises operate more securely and intelligently."

CTERA’s social media resources include:

CTERA Blog: https://www.ctera.com/blog/

X: https://x.com/CTERA

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ctera/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CTERA/

About CTERA

CTERA is the global leader in the integrated data intelligence market enabling organizations of all sizes to efficiently and effectively manage, protect, and leverage their unstructured data across highly distributed environments. With a foundation built on security, scale, and seamless integration, the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform empowers organizations to align their data management strategies to continuously deliver against today’s business needs and tomorrow’s vision.