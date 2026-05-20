Progressive Reports April 2026 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended April 30, 2026:

April (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2026 2025 Change Net premiums written $ 7,278 $ 6,837 6 % Net premiums earned $ 7,112 $ 6,641 7 % Net income $ 1,087 $ 986 10 % Per share available to common shareholders $ 1.86 $ 1.68 11 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 402 $ (3 ) NM Combined ratio 90.2 84.9 5.3 pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 585.3 587.7 0 % NM = Not Meaningful





April 30, (thousands; unaudited)

2026 2025 % Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 11,108 10,246 8 Direct – auto 16,645 14,938 11 Special lines 7,168 6,705 7 Property 3,639 3,590 1 Total Personal Lines 38,560 35,479 9 Commercial Lines 1,207 1,174 3 Total 39,767 36,653 8



See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance , home insurance , and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com , by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle , and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:

Julianna Paterra

(231) 600-3060

investor_relations@progressive.com



The Progressive Corporation

300 North Commons Blvd.

Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143

http://www.progressive.com

