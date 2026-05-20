Progressive Reports April 2026 Results

 | Source: Progressive Casualty Insurance Company Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended April 30, 2026:

 April
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2026   2025  Change
Net premiums written$7,278  $6,837  6%
Net premiums earned$7,112  $6,641  7%
Net income$1,087  $986  10%
Per share available to common shareholders$1.86  $1.68  11%
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$402  $(3) NM 
Combined ratio 90.2   84.9  5.3pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 585.3   587.7  0%
NM = Not Meaningful       


 April 30,
(thousands; unaudited)
2026 2025 % Change
Policies in Force     
Personal Lines     
Agency – auto11,108 10,246 8
Direct – auto16,645 14,938 11
Special lines7,168 6,705 7
Property3,639 3,590 1
Total Personal Lines38,560 35,479 9
Commercial Lines1,207 1,174 3
Total39,767 36,653 8
      


See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. 

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Julianna Paterra
(231) 600-3060
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation 
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive April 2026 Complete Earnings Release


Attachments

April 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 