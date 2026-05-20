Dougherty County, GA Achieves $3 Million in Online Surplus Sale Proceeds on GovDeals Auction Platform

ALBANY, Ga., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dougherty County, Georgia has reached the milestone of over $3 million in surplus auction proceeds conducted on GovDeals, the leading online auction marketplace for government agencies, educational institutions, and related organizations to sell surplus assets. The county’s achievement is the result of 781 successful virtual auctions completed on the GovDeals platform.

“Reallocating and selling surplus property is an important responsibility, and GovDeals has helped us do it in a way that’s efficient, transparent, and accessible to a much broader pool of bidders,” said Dougherty County, GA Procurement Specialist Darlene Hollis. “Reaching $3 million in proceeds reflects the consistency of our process and our team’s focus on making sure each auction is positioned to deliver the best possible outcome for the county.”

Dougherty County has used GovDeals to auction a wide variety of surplus assets, helping ensure unused items can be repurposed by buyers while generating meaningful returns that support county operations. Since beginning its online auction efforts in 2006, the county has completed 781 successful virtual auctions, contributing to the more than $3 million in total proceeds generated through the GovDeals marketplace.

“Milestones like this are the product of disciplined, ongoing effort—listing consistently, presenting assets well, and taking advantage of a platform built to maximize buyer reach,” said Nick Carr, GovDeals Vice President of Revenue. “Dougherty County’s success shows what’s possible when a public-sector team fully commits to a transparent online auction process. We’re proud to support their work and look forward to continuing the partnership.”

In the last 12 months alone, Dougherty County has achieved over $84,000 in surplus auction proceeds on GovDeals. New auctions can be found regularly through the county’s GovDeals storefront. To participate in any available auctions, interested bidders will be required to register for a free GovDeals account.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days, with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 Billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), the leading global provider of e-commerce marketplaces and software solutions powering the circular economy.

Contact:

Angela Jones, GovDeals

(334) 301-7823

ajones@govdeals.com