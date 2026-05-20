HUHUTECH International Group Issues Corporate Update on Global Expansion; Role as Critical Infrastructure Provider in the Global Semiconductor Expansion Cycle

WUXI, China, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUHU) (“HUHUTECH” or the “Company”), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, is pleased to provide a corporate update detailing the Company’s transformative achievements over the past fiscal year and its strategic roadmap for the remainder of 2026.

Understanding the HUHUTECH Business Model: The Backbone of Silicon

As global technology companies race to build the next generation of AI and semiconductor chips, HUHUTECH serves as the mission-critical “master architect” of the factory environment.

HUHUTECH is focused on specialized infrastructure that enables semiconductor factories to operate and scale. Manufacturing a semiconductor chip is one of the most precision-sensitive manufacturing processes in the world, where a single microscopic impurity can ruin millions of dollars in inventory. HUHUTECH addresses this challenge through highly specialized systems and intelligent automation.

High Purity Process Systems (HPS): Specialized, high-reliability piping systems designed to deliver high-purity gases and chemicals to semiconductor fabrication equipment safely.



Factory Management and Control Systems (FMCS): Intelligent monitoring software that oversees thousands of sensors and valves 24/7 to reduce human error and maintain continuous production.

HUHUTECH differentiates itself through localized deployment teams, rapid-response engineering support, modular standardized architecture, and deep expertise in contamination-controlled semiconductor environments.

Due to the mission-critical nature of semiconductor facility infrastructure, customers typically require ongoing maintenance, monitoring, expansion, and system upgrades throughout the operational lifecycle of a fabrication facility.

HUHUTECH is deeply committed to accelerating the adoption of its technology with semiconductor companies globally and to being a trusted infrastructure partner in the AI build-out.

2025 Year in Review: Operational Excellence on a Global Scale

The Company’s “Global 2026” initiative has yielded significant operational progress across its international subsidiaries:

Market Leadership in Japan: Japan remained HUHUTECH’s largest single geographic market in fiscal year 2025, contributing 44.1% of total revenue (compared to 54.6% in fiscal year 2024, with the year-over-year percentage shift reflecting the contribution of newly operational international subsidiaries). HUHU Japan’s operational throughput accelerated meaningfully, with the subsidiary completing 199 projects during the fiscal year, an increase from 81 projects in fiscal year 2024.



Japan remained HUHUTECH’s largest single geographic market in fiscal year 2025, contributing 44.1% of total revenue (compared to 54.6% in fiscal year 2024, with the year-over-year percentage shift reflecting the contribution of newly operational international subsidiaries). HUHU Japan’s operational throughput accelerated meaningfully, with the subsidiary completing 199 projects during the fiscal year, an increase from 81 projects in fiscal year 2024. The Hiroshima and Kumamoto Synergy: With the previously announced launch of the Hiroshima Project Office and the build-out of HUHUTECH’s operational footprint in Kumamoto Prefecture, HUHUTECH now provides real-time, localized support to the major semiconductor clusters currently under construction in Western Japan.



With the previously announced launch of the Hiroshima Project Office and the build-out of HUHUTECH’s operational footprint in Kumamoto Prefecture, HUHUTECH now provides real-time, localized support to the major semiconductor clusters currently under construction in Western Japan. U.S. Market Breakthrough: Following its Nasdaq IPO, the Company’s U.S. subsidiary, HUHU USA, secured a previously announced $3.0 million order to support semiconductor infrastructure deployment in the Arizona technology corridor, demonstrating HUHUTECH’s capabilities in the competitive U.S. semiconductor market.



Following its Nasdaq IPO, the Company’s U.S. subsidiary, HUHU USA, secured a previously announced $3.0 million order to support semiconductor infrastructure deployment in the Arizona technology corridor, demonstrating HUHUTECH’s capabilities in the competitive U.S. semiconductor market. Strategic European and Southeast Asian Anchors: Fully operational subsidiaries in Germany and Singapore now serve as primary service hubs for the Dresden and Singapore semiconductor ecosystems.

Management Commentary

“The past year has been a masterclass in execution,” said Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH. “We have transitioned from building simple gas systems to providing the intelligent ‘nervous system’ for some of the world’s most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities. Whether it is ultra-pure infrastructure in Arizona or intelligent monitoring software in Japan, HUHUTECH continues to position itself as a critical infrastructure provider enabling advanced semiconductor manufacturing.”

Unified Digital Presence: Launch of HUHUTECH.com

To reflect this global standing, the Company has officially launched its unified corporate website: www.huhutech.com. The new portal provides investors with transparent access to subsidiary progress, real-time corporate filings, and a deep dive into how HUHUTECH’s HPS and FMCS technologies are supporting the ongoing global semiconductor infrastructure expansion cycle.

Appointment of Strategic Investor Relations LLC as the Company’s Investor Relations Advisor

The Company announces the appointment of Strategic Investor Relations LLC ("SIR") as the Company's investor relations advisor. SIR will lead HUHUTECH's institutional investor outreach, financial communications, and capital markets positioning across the United States. In connection with the engagement, HUHUTECH and Strategic Investor Relations expect to launch an updated investor presentation, expand the Company's investor relations website, and pursue targeted institutional and analyst outreach in the coming quarters. Additional details regarding upcoming investor conferences and management availability will be communicated through subsequent press releases and the Company's investor relations channels.

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity process systems and facility monitoring and control system solutions. The Company’s products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management and control systems (FMCS).

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies of the Company regarding the future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based solely on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on April 28, 2026, and the Company’s other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, publicly, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Company Contact

Email: ir@huhutech.com

Website: www.huhutech.com

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations LLC

Phone: +1 (347) 947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Web: www.strategic-ir.com