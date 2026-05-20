Tenable Partners with Anthropic for AI-Driven Exposure Management

BOSTON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXPOSURE 2026 -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced new AI initiatives with Anthropic to accelerate agentic capabilities across the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform as organizations confront a rapidly evolving threat landscape shaped by frontier AI.

The initiatives include new Claude-powered workflows in Tenable Hexa AI . Anthropic will also participate in EXPOSURE 2026 this week in Boston, where industry leaders are discussing how frontier AI is reshaping both cyber risk and defense.

Tenable Hexa AI is the agentic engine of the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, built to turn exposure intelligence into coordinated action at machine speed. Fueled by the Tenable Exposure Data Fabric, which combines native telemetry, third-party data, and insights from Tenable Research, Tenable Hexa AI helps organizations prioritize and remediate cyber risk across the modern attack surface.

The speed and scale of modern cyber risk has outpaced traditional security approaches, leaving organizations struggling to keep up. Tenable is advancing a future where AI doesn’t just identify risk, but helps organizations reduce it through intelligent orchestration and automated action.

“The volume of exposures is increasing, the time between discovery and exploit is shrinking, and security teams need a fundamentally different approach. That's why Tenable has developed a deep working relationship with Anthropic,” said Mark Thurmond, co-CEO of Tenable. "With Claude-fueled innovations we are accelerating R&D and our exposure management roadmap, while rapidly advancing solutions like Tenable Hexa AI so customers can strengthen their preemptive security programs, powered by agentic workflows."

Tenable will apply Claude to real-world cybersecurity operations, including prioritization, remediation orchestration, and exposure analysis across modern attack surfaces.

“As AI reshapes cybersecurity, organizations need to integrate AI into their security operations,” said Jason Clinton, Deputy CISO, Anthropic. “We’re excited to work with Tenable to apply Claude’s capabilities to help customers better understand risk, prioritize action, and respond faster.”

Today’s announcement builds on the general availability of Tenable Hexa AI , announced separately at EXPOSURE 2026.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

Media Contact:

Tenable

tenablepr@tenable.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected capabilities and benefits of Tenable's partnership with Anthropic, the anticipated functionality and performance of Tenable Hexa AI and Claude-powered workflows, and Tenable's product development plans and roadmap. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the development and adoption of new and unproven technologies, the integration of third-party AI models into Tenable's platform, competition in the cybersecurity market, and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in Tenable's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Tenable undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events occurring after the date hereof.