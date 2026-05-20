American Gold & Copper Inc. (OTC: EVLI) Featured in Executive Interview with Brent Nelson Highlighting Strategy Following Transformative Reverse Merger

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Gold & Copper Inc. (OTC: EVLI) ("the Company"), formerly Everlert, Inc., today provided an update on its operational strategy and forward-looking initiatives following the successful completion of its reverse merger with South American Copper Ltd., as discussed in a recent executive interview with Brent Nelson, Director of American Gold & Copper and Executive Chairman of South American Copper.

The interview builds on the Company’s announcement dated May 13, 2026, confirming the closing of a transformative transaction that provides the Company with indirect ownership of the Ascensión de Guarayos gold, copper, and silver project located in eastern Bolivia.

Link to the interview: https://youtu.be/S5R9l8yAndc

Effective May 12, 2026, the transaction resulted in American Gold & Copper acquiring 100% of American Copper & Gold Inc., including its subsidiaries South American Copper Ltd. and Minerasac S.A. S.R.L., which collectively control a large-scale polymetallic project in Bolivia.

The project comprises four contiguous concessions totaling approximately 42,175 hectares and hosts multiple volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) zones containing gold, copper, and silver mineralization. Historical development includes over 90 geological reports and approximately $30 million in prior investment, along with test gold production initiated in 2014.

In the interview, Brent Nelson highlighted the advanced stage of the asset and its near-term development potential, stating:

“It’s one of the few shovel-ready copper projects on the planet… ready to go. It just needs direction.”

Mr. Nelson noted that the project has been under continuous development since 2007 and is supported by extensive historical data, including more than 50,000 pages of technical documentation and over 90 reports.

The Company is currently advancing plans to update its NI 43-101 technical report and initiate a targeted drilling program aimed at expanding resource potential and supporting reserve validation. Key near-term milestones include:

Initiation of a 40-hole drill program designed to expand and confirm mineralized lenses

Update of NI 43-101 technical reporting to align with current standards

Application for a 30-year mining license in Bolivia

Continued operational updates as a reporting company





The planned drilling program is estimated at approximately $2 million and is intended to expand known resource zones while identifying additional exploration targets.

Project Overview and Growth Potential

According to management, the project currently includes:

Multiple defined VMS lenses

Additional exploration anomalies believed to represent further mineralized zones

Gold mineralization overlaying copper-bearing structures





Mr. Nelson added:

“We started with one lens. We now have three defined lenses and 11 additional anomalies… we expect that value to increase substantially.”

The Company reports that key infrastructure and permitting conditions are largely in place, including:

Established road access and logistics infrastructure

Existing relationships with local communities

Environmental permissions obtained

Surface rights ownership covering operations





Management emphasized its longstanding presence in the region and commitment to responsible development, including local employment and community engagement initiatives.

Based on current data, initial mining plans are expected to support a 6–7 year production horizon. Additional drilling has the potential to significantly extend mine life, with management anticipating a multi-decade asset. Strategic outcomes under consideration include full-scale development or potential partnership or exit with a major mining company.

About Everlert, Inc. (now operating as American Gold & Copper Inc.)

Everlert, Inc. (OTC: EVLI), a Nevada corporation now operating under the legal name American Gold & Copper Inc., is a U.S. public company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of mineral resource opportunities. Following the closing of the reverse merger transaction announced in this release, the Company’s initial operating focus is the advancement of the Ascensión de Guarayos gold, copper and silver project in eastern Bolivia through its wholly owned subsidiaries American Copper & Gold Inc., South American Copper Ltd., and Minerasac S.A. S.R.L.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the completed reverse merger transaction; the Company’s planned post-closing strategic roadmap, including contemplated financing initiatives, potential exchange listings, Form 211 filing, possible redomicile, FINRA corporate actions, PCAOB audit completion, SEC registration, management expansion, valuation work, and updated geological reporting; the anticipated timing or completion of any such initiatives; the future development of the acquired mining assets; and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to capital availability, regulatory and exchange approvals, FINRA review timing, audit completion, SEC review timing, the Company’s ability to satisfy listing standards, executive recruitment, valuation outcomes, updated geological reporting results, commodity price volatility, political and operating risks in Bolivia, risks inherent in mineral exploration and production, and other customary risks associated with development-stage public company mining operations.

Certain technical, resource, operational and valuation information referenced in this release has been derived from materials prepared and provided by the ACG / SAC / Minerasac group and has not been independently verified by the Company. Resource estimates referenced are not NI 43-101 or S-K 1300 compliant and should not be relied upon as current compliant mineral resources or reserves.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Hawkins

President and CEO

Everlert, Inc. (now operating as American Gold & Copper Inc)

Email: everlertinfo@gmail.com

Web: https://southamericancopper.com/about/

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f60038e5-c65a-4d1c-baa8-cad2ae2406ad