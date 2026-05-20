Aurora Mobile Launches Privatized Production Alert Solution to Build a “Digital Security Barrier” for Semiconductor Production Lines and Safeguard High-End Manufacturing

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced the launch of its Privatized Production Alert Solution for Semiconductor Production Lines. The solution leverages Aurora Mobile’s 15 years of enterprise-grade message distribution capabilities, as well as delivery experience from hundreds of large-scale privatized projects, to address critical pain points in the semiconductor industry.

Over the past year, the rapid growth of large language models and computing power has pushed the storage industry into an unprecedented super cycle. To meet surging market demand, leading Chinese storage manufacturers have accelerated capacity expansion. However, while external attention has largely focused on process technologies and production capacity, an “invisible nervous system” inside wafer fabs critical to production continuity, namely the production alert system, is facing increasingly demanding challenges.

The “Alert Storm” and Data Security Red Lines

Semiconductor manufacturing is among the most complex system engineering feats in industrial history, with near-zero tolerance for production line operational errors. In highly automated fabs, vast volumes of equipment, process, and environmental alerts are generated daily from computer-integrated manufacturing systems, MES equipment, and densely deployed environmental control sensors.

Any delay or failure in delivering a critical alert can trigger equipment shutdowns or the scrapping of entire wafer batches, resulting in direct economic losses that can easily reach millions. An efficient and uninterrupted information delivery channel is therefore essential to safeguarding yield and production capacity.

The challenge, however, lies in compliance requirements. As a national strategic industry, semiconductor companies have extremely stringent data security requirements, including a strict mandate that requires all production data to remain within the industrial park. Conventional message push solutions, which rely on public cloud infrastructure, are not viable. The industry urgently needs a fully privatized, on-premises internal messaging network capable of physical data isolation while maintaining high performance under extreme concurrency.

Aurora Mobile Brings Privatized Production Alerts to Semiconductor Manufacturing

To address these industry pain points, Aurora Mobile has launched its Privatized Production Alert Solution, adapting the billion-level concurrency processing capabilities accumulated by JPush, Aurora Mobile’s intelligent push notification solution, for the local area network environments of semiconductor enterprises. Designed for mission-critical production environments, the solution directly addresses three core communication requirements within wafer fabs:

Ultra-low latency: The value of alerts lies in timeliness. Through dedicated channel optimization and underlying architecture upgrades, JPush reduces end-to-end intranet push notification latency to within 50 milliseconds. The moment an equipment abnormality is detected, critical alerts reach engineers instantly, ensuring rapid fault response.

Strong resilience under sudden high concurrency: Linked equipment failures on production lines can easily trigger instantaneous “alert storms.” JPush’s private cloud architecture is designed for high availability and can ensure that alerts are accurately delivered according to preset priority levels even under extreme high-concurrency scenarios, without lag or message loss.

Complete data security isolation: The solution supports Full-stack IT Application Innovation standards and operates entirely within an enterprise’s private network. From message generation and distribution to terminal reception, the entire data link remains fully closed, ensuring that no data leaves the network. This fully meets the semiconductor industry’s stringent security audit and compliance requirements.

An “Invisible Shield” Validated on the Production Lines of a Tier-One Industry Leader

This solution is not theoretical. It has been tested in demanding operating environments. Aurora Mobile has successfully partnered with a leading, tier-one global memory chip company to build a core production alert hub for the customer.

On the internal production lines of this leading customer, Aurora Mobile’s privatized push notification solution has been deployed as part of the underlying infrastructure. By adopting Aurora Mobile’s mature, productized solution, the customer has significantly reduced the high costs and trial-and-error risks associated with building an underlying messaging architecture from scratch. Real production line data has also validated the system’s stability in complex industrial environments.

Behind capacity expansion lies yield, and behind yield lies highly refined management. At this critical stage in the semiconductor industry’s evolution, Aurora Mobile is leveraging its robust technological foundation to support the 24/7 uninterrupted operation of wafer fabs. Looking ahead, this production alert solution, designed for mission-critical production environments and already tested in real-world scenarios by a leading enterprise, is expected to become an important standard for more semiconductor companies seeking to strengthen their digital capabilities.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com