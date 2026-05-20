New Analysis Finds Real Estate Operators Losing Significant Yield to Idle Cash Fragmentation

NEW YORK, NY, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate operators managing multi-property, multi-entity portfolios may be unknowingly losing substantial annual revenue due to fragmented treasury workflows and idle cash sitting across disconnected bank accounts, according to a new analysis released by Balance Cash, a real estate treasury and cash management platform designed to help operators generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks.

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The analysis comes as commercial real estate firms face increasing pressure to improve operational efficiency, centralize financial visibility, and maximize the performance of existing assets in a higher-interest-rate environment. According to Balance, many operators continue relying on legacy banking structures and manual treasury processes that were not designed for modern portfolio complexity, particularly across organizations managing multiple legal entities, properties, lenders, and banking relationships.

For firms operating dozens or even hundreds of accounts across geographically distributed portfolios, treasury fragmentation can create significant operational blind spots. Cash often remains dispersed across accounts earning minimal yield, while finance teams rely on spreadsheets, manual reporting, and disconnected banking portals to monitor liquidity positions and move funds.

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“Many real estate operators have sophisticated systems for acquisitions, leasing, construction, and asset management, but treasury is still frequently managed through fragmented workflows that create inefficiency and lost yield opportunity,” said Stan Markuze, CEO of Balance. “What we’re seeing is that idle cash is no longer just a passive operational reality. Increasingly, firms recognize that cash itself is an asset class that should be actively optimized.”

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Balance was developed specifically to address this challenge for real estate operators managing complex, multi-bank environments. Rather than functioning as a bank or requiring firms to move funds away from existing institutions, the platform operates above the banking layer, helping organizations centralize treasury visibility and optimize yield across multiple accounts without restructuring their banking relationships.

According to the company, this distinction is increasingly important for firms whose banking infrastructure has evolved organically over time due to acquisitions, lender requirements, property-level operating structures, or decentralized portfolio management practices.

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Key Facts

Real estate firms commonly manage cash across dozens or hundreds of accounts

Treasury fragmentation can reduce visibility into idle cash positions and liquidity allocation

Traditional banking products are generally designed for single-account environments, not complex multi-entity portfolio structures

Manual treasury workflows often rely on spreadsheets, disconnected reporting, and reactive fund movement

Improving yield on idle operational cash can materially impact annual portfolio performance

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Balance says the issue becomes more pronounced as organizations scale. What begins as manageable operational complexity can evolve into a significant treasury management challenge as portfolios grow, banking relationships multiply, and reporting requirements increase.

In many cases, operators are not intentionally leaving capital underperforming. Rather, they lack centralized infrastructure capable of orchestrating liquidity efficiently across multiple institutions and entities.

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“Most firms don’t wake up thinking, ‘We have a treasury problem,’” said Markuze. “They experience it operationally. Too many accounts. Too little visibility. Cash sitting in different places earning inconsistent returns. Teams manually moving funds between institutions. Over time, that creates both operational drag and financial inefficiency.”

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The company believes awareness around treasury modernization is increasing across commercial real estate and private capital markets, particularly as firms look for operational improvements that do not require changing core banking relationships or introducing unnecessary friction into existing workflows.

Balance also notes growing demand for treasury visibility and liquidity optimization solutions among firms managing multifamily portfolios, commercial real estate holdings, real estate investment structures, and private equity-backed property operations.

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Industry analysts have similarly noted increasing interest in treasury modernization, liquidity optimization, and operational finance infrastructure as organizations seek greater efficiency and visibility across distributed financial environments.

Balance positions itself as a modern treasury infrastructure layer for real estate operators rather than a replacement for existing banking institutions. The platform is designed to help organizations centralize liquidity visibility, improve cash performance, and simplify treasury operations while maintaining flexibility across existing banks and account structures.

The company believes this approach is particularly relevant for firms that have outgrown traditional banking workflows but do not want the operational disruption associated with consolidating accounts or restructuring financial operations around a single institution.

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“As portfolios scale, treasury complexity scales with them,” added Markuze. “Operators increasingly want infrastructure that gives them visibility, flexibility, and better cash performance without forcing them to rebuild how they bank.”

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About Balance Cash

Balance Cash is a real estate treasury and cash management platform that enables operators to generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks. Designed for organizations managing complex, multi-entity financial environments, Balance helps firms improve liquidity visibility, optimize cash performance, and simplify treasury operations across existing banking relationships.

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