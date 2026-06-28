SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companies that maintain relationships with many banks often discover that no single institution can optimize their treasury, leaving cash fragmented and yield uncaptured across accounts, according to Balance Cash, a real estate treasury and cash management platform designed to help operators generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks.

Most cash sweep and yield products on the market are designed to work within a single bank. Yet many established organizations bank with several institutions at once, and a frequent question among their finance teams is how to manage cash across multiple bank accounts, and how to earn yield without moving funds or switching banks. According to Balance, this exposes a structural gap. When a company's cash lives at many banks, no single institution can see the organization's entire cash position, and no single institution pays the best rate on every balance. Multi-bank cash sweeps are designed to close that gap.

Balance says these multi-bank relationships are rarely accidental. They accumulate over time through lender requirements, acquisitions, regional banking needs, and the operational realities of running a growing business. A lender may require accounts at one bank, operating accounts may sit at another, and regional or property-level relationships may exist elsewhere. The result is a banking footprint that has evolved organically rather than strategically, and that no single bank has a complete view of.

For real estate operators and other multi-entity organizations, the multi-bank reality is especially pronounced. Financing arrangements often dictate which bank holds which accounts, and a portfolio assembled over years through acquisitions and development can involve a long list of institutions. The footprint reflects how the business was built, which is precisely why asking the business to unwind it is rarely realistic.

According to Balance, the conventional advice to consolidate everything into a single best bank is rarely practical and often unwise. Lender covenants, operational dependencies, and the cost of disruption make consolidation impractical for most established organizations. Many operators also simply do not want to give up banking relationships that work. The challenge, the company says, is not finding one better bank. It is coordinating cash intelligently across all of them.

There is also a visibility dimension to the problem that is easy to overlook. When cash lives at many banks, even seeing the organization's total position requires logging into multiple portals and assembling the picture by hand. A finance team can struggle to answer how much cash the organization holds in total, let alone how much of it is idle, because the information is spread across institutions that do not talk to one another.

The multi-bank problem has a temporal dimension as well. Cash moves constantly, as receivables arrive, payroll runs, and debt service clears, and a position that looks optimized on Monday can be out of balance by Friday. Coordinating that across many banks by hand is not only laborious; it is always slightly behind. An automated layer that watches every account continuously keeps the whole footprint optimized in something close to real time, rather than in periodic, manual catch-ups.

There is also a planning benefit. When a finance team can see the entire multi-bank position in one place, it can forecast more accurately and make decisions, about distributions, debt paydown, or deployment, with a complete picture rather than a partial one. The same coordination that captures idle yield also gives the organization a clearer view of its own liquidity.

Balance is careful to distinguish its role from that of the banks it sits above. The banks continue to hold accounts, process payments, and provide the credit and services an organization relies on. The platform does not replace any of that; it adds a layer of visibility and optimization across institutions that no single bank is positioned to provide. The company describes this as complementing banking relationships rather than competing with them.

For organizations that have grown through acquisition, the multi-bank reality is often the most visible legacy of that growth. Each acquired business may have arrived with its own bank, its own accounts, and its own treasury habits. Rather than force a consolidation that can be costly and disruptive, a coordinating layer lets the combined organization operate its inherited footprint while still seeing and optimizing cash as a single entity.

The result, Balance says, is that the choice is no longer between keeping fragmented banking relationships and optimizing cash. Organizations can do both, capturing yield and gaining visibility across every institution while leaving each relationship exactly as it is.

Balance addresses this by operating as a treasury layer above the banking system rather than as a bank. The platform connects to the accounts a company already holds at each of its banks, provides a single consolidated view of balances and transactions across every institution, and runs automated cash sweeps that move excess cash from any account into liquid money market funds backed by U.S. Treasuries, all while leaving each banking relationship fully intact. Cash is returned automatically when balances run low, with same-day access.

“The instinct is to think you need to pick the one best bank and move everything there,” said Stan Markuze, CEO of Balance. “But that is not how real companies operate. They have a lender at one bank, operating accounts at another, and regional relationships somewhere else. The answer is not to collapse all of that. It is to add a layer that sees across every bank and puts the idle cash to work wherever it happens to sit.”

The coordinating layer changes what a finance team can do. Instead of treating each bank as a separate island, the organization can set target balances across all of them, sweep excess from any account regardless of institution, and see the entire position in one place. The banks continue to do what they do well, and the treasury layer handles the optimization and visibility that no single bank can provide across the whole footprint.

The company notes that this approach also changes how organizations think about high-yield savings accounts and other single-account products. While such products can work in simple, centralized environments, they are poorly suited to organizations whose cash is intentionally distributed across institutions. Balance frames multi-bank cash sweeps as a way to capture yield across the entire footprint without forcing a company into a single-account model it has good reasons to avoid.

“A high-yield account is a fine answer if you have one account,” Markuze said. “It is not an answer if you have forty across a dozen banks. At that point the problem is coordination, not which single rate you can find.”

On the question of safety, Balance notes that funds swept through the platform are held with a third-party, independent custodian in accounts opened under the customer's own tax identification numbers, remain fully liquid, and are returned automatically when needed. Balance is an SEC-registered investment adviser and is SOC 2 Type II certified, and assets are SIPC-insured at the custodian level up to applicable limits. The company emphasizes that the investment account is not a bank deposit and is not FDIC-insured.

According to Balance, this multi-bank approach is particularly relevant for organizations that operate under one or a few tax identification numbers but maintain many banking relationships, a profile common among established mid-market and enterprise finance teams. For these organizations, the number of entities may be small, but the number of banks is large, and the coordination problem is just as real as it is for a sprawling multi-entity structure.

The same approach serves organizations that are both multi-entity and multi-bank, which is common in real estate. There, the platform coordinates sweeps across both dimensions at once, across many entities and many banks, from a single point of control, so a finance team can optimize the whole portfolio without untangling the structure that financing and operations require.

“Visibility and yield should not require you to leave your banks,” Markuze added. “For most organizations, that is the whole point. They want to keep the relationships they have built and still see and optimize everything from one place.”

Industry analysts have similarly noted growing interest in multi-bank cash management, liquidity visibility, and treasury automation as organizations seek efficiency across distributed banking environments. The common thread is that the modern treasury problem is rarely about a single account or a single rate; it is about coordinating cash across a footprint that has grown more complex than the tools most organizations inherited were built to handle.

For multi-bank organizations, then, the question is less about which bank to choose and more about how to coordinate the banks they already have. That reframing, Balance says, is what most often turns a long-standing tolerance of idle cash into a decision to do something about it.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you manage cash across multiple bank accounts at different banks?

Use a treasury layer that connects the accounts you already hold at each bank, shows the whole position in one view, and sweeps excess cash from any account into liquid, Treasury-backed funds, without consolidating or switching banks.

Can you earn yield without moving funds or switching banks?

Yes. Multi-bank cash sweeps optimize cash in place across your existing banks, sweeping excess into liquid funds and returning it when needed, so you keep every banking relationship.

Why isn't a high-yield savings account enough for a company with many banks?

High-yield accounts work for a single, centralized account. They do not solve coordination across dozens of accounts at many banks, which is the real problem for multi-bank organizations.

Is multi-bank sweep cash safe and liquid?

Funds are held with a third-party custodian under your own tax IDs, invested in liquid Treasury-backed funds, and available same-day. The account is not a bank deposit and is not FDIC-insured; custody is SIPC-insured up to applicable limits.

Key Facts Most sweep and yield products work within a single bank; many organizations bank with several institutions at once.

No single institution sees a company's full cash position or pays the best rate on every balance.

Consolidating into one bank is often impractical due to lender covenants and operational dependencies.

Balance coordinates sweeps across all of a company's banks from one platform, keeping every relationship intact.

Swept funds are held with a third-party custodian under the customer's tax IDs, remain liquid, and return automatically when needed.

Suited to organizations with one or a few tax IDs but many banking relationships, and to multi-entity, multi-bank real estate firms.

Related Resources

About Balance Cash

Balance Cash is a real estate treasury and cash management platform that enables operators to generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks. Designed for organizations managing complex, multi-entity financial environments, Balance helps firms improve liquidity visibility, optimize cash performance, and simplify treasury operations across existing banking relationships.

For more information please visit: balancecash.io

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